The Houston Rockets routed the Los Angeles Lakers 115-96 to stay alive in the NBA playoffs as San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama made a triumphant return to put the Spurs on the brink of advancing.

Amen Thompson scored 23 points to fuel the Rockets, who bounced back from a crushing overtime loss in the last game to cut the deficit in their best-of-seven Western Conference series to 3-1 on Sunday.

The Spurs and the Boston Celtics took commanding 3-1 leads in their series, with San Antonio rallying from 19 points down to beat the Trail Blazers 114-93 in Portland and Boston thrashed the 76ers 128-96 in Philadelphia.

In Toronto, the Raptors edged the Cleveland Cavaliers 93-89 to level their series at two games apiece.

Denied a sweep in Houston, the Lakers can still finish off the Rockets when they host game five on Wednesday.

The Rockets, still without star Kevin Durant, harried the Lakers into 24 turnovers, yielding 30 Houston points.

Wemby returns to winning ways

In Portland, Wembanyama returned after missing one game because of a concussion and scored 27 points with 11 rebounds, three assists, four steals and a whopping seven blocked shots.

“I had lots of emotions in me before the game, obviously,” said Wembanyama, named the 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and in the running for Most Valuable Player.

“Excitement, frustration, so I let it all out tonight,” he said.

The 22-year-old Frenchman praised the doctors who oversaw his path through the NBA concussion protocol but voiced dissatisfaction with the process that requires a gradual return to physical activity under medical supervision.

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“The way the situation was handled was very disappointing,” Wembanyama said, declining to elaborate.

San Antonio’s De’Aaron Fox led all scorers with 28 points, and the Spurs outscored the Trail Blazers 73-35 in the second half.

They’ll try to clinch the series when they host game five on Tuesday.

Houston Rockets in comeback win over LA Lakers

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James made just two of nine attempts from the floor on the way to 10 points. He handed out nine assists but made eight turnovers.

With Los Angeles still missing their top scorers in injured Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, centre Deandre Ayton led the Lakers with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

But Los Angeles were already down by 19 when he was ejected in the third quarter after catching Rockets centre Alperen Sengun in the head with his forearm.

Tari Eason added 20 points, and Sengun scored 19 for Houston, who are trying to become the first NBA team to rally from an 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series.

Celtics thump 76ers

The Celtics spoiled the return of 76ers star Joel Embiid, who played his first game since undergoing an emergency appendectomy on April 9 .

Payton Pritchard scored 32 points off the bench, and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points with seven rebounds and 11 assists for the Celtics, who led by 16 points after one quarter and by double digits the rest of the way.

Embiid led the 76ers with 26 points and 10 rebounds, but Philadelphia couldn’t counter the Celtics’ barrage of 24 three-pointers.

In Toronto, Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram scored 23 points apiece as the Raptors held off the Cavaliers despite making just four of 30 from three-point range.

The Raptors trailed by five with 2:10 left to play but surged ahead with a 9-0 scoring burst and held on.

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points to lead the Cavs, and James Harden added 19, but Mitchell missed two attempts in the final 30 seconds as Barnes made six free throws down the stretch to seal it.