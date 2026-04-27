Sport|Basketball

Rockets thrash LeBron’s Lakers; Wembanyama triumphant on Spurs’ return

Save

PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 26: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks the ball during the first half of Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on April 26, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Soobum Im/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Soobum Im / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Victor Wembanyama returned for the San Antonio Spurs from a concussion related injury [Soobum Im/Getty Images via AFP]
By AFP
Published On 27 Apr 2026

The Houston Rockets routed the Los Angeles Lakers 115-96 to stay alive in the NBA playoffs as San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama made a triumphant return to put the Spurs on the brink of advancing.

Amen Thompson scored 23 points to fuel the Rockets, who bounced back from a crushing overtime loss in the last game to cut the deficit in their best-of-seven Western Conference series to 3-1 on Sunday.

The Spurs and the Boston Celtics took commanding 3-1 leads in their series, with San Antonio rallying from 19 points down to beat the Trail Blazers 114-93 in Portland and Boston thrashed the 76ers 128-96 in Philadelphia.

In Toronto, the Raptors edged the Cleveland Cavaliers 93-89 to level their series at two games apiece.

Denied a sweep in Houston, the Lakers can still finish off the Rockets when they host game five on Wednesday.

The Rockets, still without star Kevin Durant, harried the Lakers into 24 turnovers, yielding 30 Houston points.

Wemby returns to winning ways

In Portland, Wembanyama returned after missing one game because of a concussion and scored 27 points with 11 rebounds, three assists, four steals and a whopping seven blocked shots.

“I had lots of emotions in me before the game, obviously,” said Wembanyama, named the 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and in the running for Most Valuable Player.

“Excitement, frustration, so I let it all out tonight,” he said.

The 22-year-old Frenchman praised the doctors who oversaw his path through the NBA concussion protocol but voiced dissatisfaction with the process that requires a gradual return to physical activity under medical supervision.

Advertisement

“The way the situation was handled was very disappointing,” Wembanyama said, declining to elaborate.

San Antonio’s De’Aaron Fox led all scorers with 28 points, and the Spurs outscored the Trail Blazers 73-35 in the second half.

They’ll try to clinch the series when they host game five on Tuesday.

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 26: De'Aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2026 Playoffs on April 26, 2026 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brian Babineau / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)
De’Aaron Fox led the scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers [Brian Babineau/Getty Images via AFP]

Houston Rockets in comeback win over LA Lakers

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James made just two of nine attempts from the floor on the way to 10 points. He handed out nine assists but made eight turnovers.

With Los Angeles still missing their top scorers in injured Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, centre Deandre Ayton led the Lakers with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

But Los Angeles were already down by 19 when he was ejected in the third quarter after catching Rockets centre Alperen Sengun in the head with his forearm.

Tari Eason added 20 points, and Sengun scored 19 for Houston, who are trying to become the first NBA team to rally from an 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 26: Amen Thompson #1 celebrates with Reed Sheppard #15 of the Houston Rockets as LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first half in Game Four of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Tim Warner/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Amen Thompson celebrates with Reed Sheppard as LeBron James looks on [Tim Warner/Getty Images via AFP]

Celtics thump 76ers

The Celtics spoiled the return of 76ers star Joel Embiid, who played his first game since undergoing an emergency appendectomy on April 9 .

Payton Pritchard scored 32 points off the bench, and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points with seven rebounds and 11 assists for the Celtics, who led by 16 points after one quarter and by double digits the rest of the way.

Embiid led the 76ers with 26 points and 10 rebounds, but Philadelphia couldn’t counter the Celtics’ barrage of 24 three-pointers.

In Toronto, Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram scored 23 points apiece as the Raptors held off the Cavaliers despite making just four of 30 from three-point range.

The Raptors trailed by five with 2:10 left to play but surged ahead with a 9-0 scoring burst and held on.

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points to lead the Cavs, and James Harden added 19, but Mitchell missed two attempts in the final 30 seconds as Barnes made six free throws down the stretch to seal it.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 26: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics shoots against Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game four of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Emilee Chinn / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Payton Pritchard of the Boston Celtics shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers [Emilee Chinn/Getty Images via AFP]

Advertisement