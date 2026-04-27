Mbappe could miss El Clasico after Real Madrid confirm thigh injury

French striker doubtful after sustaining an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg, his club says.

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for the upcoming El Clasico match against Barcelona after the club confirmed he had sustained a thigh injury during his last outing.

Mbappe’s injury was confirmed by Real Madrid in a statement on Monday, less than two weeks before the May 10 fixture, which is the biggest match in Spanish domestic football.

“He has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg,” the club said after the league’s leading goal scorer went off hurt during Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Real Betis in La Liga on Friday.

Madrid, second in the Spanish top flight, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, face Espanyol on Sunday before taking on the Catalan giants the following weekend.

Real Madrid initially indicated Mbappe had suffered a muscular overload, but further tests showed their top goal scorer was injured.

If Madrid drop points against Espanyol without him and Barcelona defeat Osasuna on Saturday, Hansi Flick’s side will be crowned champions for a second successive season.

Mbappe has been troubled by injuries this season, generating concern in France with the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico starting on June 11.

The 27-year-old, a world champion in 2018, was dogged by a knee issue which lasted for two months, the longest absence of his career, and admitted it caused him “frustration, anger and anxiety”.

Mbappe becomes the latest to join a list of injured players in the run-up to the World Cup, including Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, Egyptian great Mohamed Salah, and Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal.

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However, the French captain could regain full fitness before the June 11 start of the tournament.