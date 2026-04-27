Dutch midfielder suffers suspected ACL injury in his right knee, ending his chances of playing in the FIFA World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur ‌‌and Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons says his ⁠⁠football season has “come to an abrupt end” after suffering a serious knee injury that is set ⁠⁠to rule him out of the FIFA World Cup.

Simons was injured on Saturday during Tottenham’s 1-0 win ⁠⁠at Wolverhampton Wanderers and left the pitch on a stretcher in the 63rd minute, with early reports indicating an injury to his right ACL.

The 23-year-old was left clutching his right knee in pain.

“They say life can ‌‌be cruel and today it feels that way,” he said in an Instagram post.

“My season has come to an abrupt end and I’m just trying to process it. Honestly, I’m heartbroken… All I’ve wanted to do is fight for ⁠⁠my team and now the ability ⁠⁠to do that has been snatched away from me… along with the World Cup. Representing my country this summer… just gone.”

Simons was ⁠⁠expected to be an important player in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for ⁠⁠what would have been his second ⁠⁠World Cup after his debut in 2022. He has earned 34 caps, most recently in friendlies last month.

The injury is ‌‌also a major blow for Spurs during their difficult Premier League season, as the North London team ‌‌are ‌‌18th on 34 points, two points away from relegation safety.

He joins a growing list of key players who are likely to miss some part of the upcoming World Cup, which includes Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, and his French teammate Hugo Ekitike.