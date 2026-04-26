Injured Salah has played his last game for Liverpool: Egypt team official

Hamstring tear will keep Salah for four weeks but he will be fit for Egypt’s run at the World Cup, Ibrahim Hassan says.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will miss the rest of the ⁠⁠Premier League season after ⁠⁠suffering a hamstring injury in a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan has confirmed.

Liverpool did not announce any update on the 33-year-old Egyptian forward’s condition. However, Hassan said on Saturday the Egyptian talisman has played his last game for the Reds.

“He ‌‌has suffered a hamstring tear and will require four weeks of treatment,” Hassan told the Reuters news agency.

Salah, who has announced he will leave the reigning Premier League champions at the end of the ⁠⁠season, applauded the crowd as he walked off injured in the 60th minute ⁠⁠on Saturday.

“Another win and another injury,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot told the BBC. “It’s the story of our season.

“It’s too early to say, but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo [Salah] to leave the pitch, it shows you something, but we have to wait ‌‌and see how bad it is.”

After nine trophy-filled seasons, Salah’s journey with Liverpool reaches its conclusion. His farewell will be marked by words rather than goals, addressing the fans following the season finale against Brentford.

Liverpool have two home fixtures remaining, against Chelsea on May ⁠⁠9 and Brentford on May 24. They visit ⁠⁠Manchester United on May 3, a side Salah has regularly tormented, and play Villa away on May 17.

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Liverpool’s third-highest goal scorer of all time, Salah has recorded 12 goals ⁠⁠and nine assists across all competitions this season.

Hassan said Salah would be fit for the 2026 World ⁠⁠Cup, where Egypt face Belgium, New ⁠⁠Zealand and Iran in Group G.

However, Salah is determined to recover in time for the tournament in North America, which starts on June 11, and avoid a repeat ‌‌of the injury setback he suffered before the 2018 edition.

He injured his shoulder in a 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions ‌‌League ‌‌final, and despite scoring twice in two matches, Egypt were eliminated at the group stage in Russia.