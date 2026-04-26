Sterling wants a featherweight title shot against Volkanovski after a unanimous win over Zalal in Las Vegas.

After nearly two full slow-paced rounds, former Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recorded a decision win over Youssef Zalal in the UFC Vegas 116 main event.

Sterling found an opening with less than a minute left in the second round and secured a 49-45, 49-45, 49-45 unanimous decision across 25 minutes in the fight on Saturday. He had several submission attempts, including a fourth-round rear-naked choke opportunity in the closing minutes.

The American fighter, who has a 26-5 mixed martial arts (MMA) and 18-5 UFC record, was comfortable in all areas against his former training partner, but his objective for the rest of his career is simple: the UFC featherweight title currently held by Alexander Volkanovski.

“Volkanovski, you know I’m coming,” Sterling said after his win, calling for a title shot.

Zalal, with an 18-6-1 MMA and 8-4-1 UFC record, was classy in defeat.

“I’ve come back before, and I’ll come back again,” Zalal said, crediting Sterling’s efforts.

Sterling snapped Zalal’s eight-fight unbeaten streak, predicting that with a bit more five-round experience, the Moroccan competitor will find himself fighting for a championship.

The co-main event saw UFC women’s bantamweight contender Joselyne Edwards of Panama move a step closer to a title shot with a unanimous decision victory over Brazil’s Norma Dumont, sweeping the scorecards 29-28, 29-28, 30-27.

Edwards (18-6 MMA, 9-4 UFC) had little trouble with Dumont (13-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC), extending her win streak to five. Dumont fell just short of a four-year unbeaten run, having won her previous six outings before taking her first loss since May 7, 2022.

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In the lightweight division, Rafa Garcia of Mexico halted Alexander Hernandez’s four-fight winning streak, earning a unanimous decision 29-28, 29-28, 30-27. Garcia (19-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) has won three in a row, keeping the fight on the feet, taking Hernandez’s best punches while giving back his own at a much higher rate. Hernandez (18-9 MMA, 10-8 UFC) had not lost since April 6, 2024.

Bantamweight Davey Grant of England earned a unanimous decision against UFC debutant Adrian Luna Martinetti, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, in an entertaining all-around affair. Grant (18-8 MMA, 9-7 UFC) has won five of his last seven fights, while Luna Martinetti (17-2 MMA), who hails from Ecuador, has not lost since September 20, 2017.

At bantamweight, Brazil’s Raoni Barcelos squeaked out a split-decision win against Montel Jackson, taking two of the three judges’ scorecards, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28. Barcelos (22-5 MMA, 11-4 UFC) extended his winning streak to five, dating back to February 24, 2024. On the other side, Jackson (15-4 MMA, 9-4 UFC) has lost back-to-back fights since his six-fight winning streak, which spanned March 2021 until last October.

Heavyweight Ryan Spann delivered a blitzing right hand to send Brazilian Marcus Buchecha to the canvas, finishing the fight by knockout at 2:10 of the second round to open the UFC Vegas 116 six-fight main card with what became the only finish. Spann (24-11 MMA, 10-6 UFC) has won back-to-back fights and three of his last four. Buchecha (5-3-1 MMA, 0-2-1 UFC), a seasoned grappler, remains winless in the promotion.