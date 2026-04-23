Italy officials slam suggestion that national football team should replace Iran at World Cup while fans are also underwhelmed.

Italian government officials have hit back at suggestions that their national football team could still be sent to the World Cup 2026, even if already-qualified Iran does not compete at the finals.

Since the United States-Israeli war on Iran began on February 28, Iran’s participation in this summer’s edition of FIFA’s global showpiece has been in doubt because all of the country’s group-stage matches are scheduled to be played in the US.

The tournament is co-hosted with the US by Canada and Mexico, leading to suggestions that Iran’s games could be played at alternative venues.

The speculation about Iran’s participation has been rife, with officials from both Iran and the US weighing in on the topic, including US President Donald Trump.

In a statement on Wednesday, however, Iran’s government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said all necessary arrangements for the team’s effective participation in the tournament have been ensured by the Ministry of Sports and Youth.

An envoy for Trump, though, has been quoted as suggesting that Italy, who have failed to qualify for the World Cup for a third straight edition, should replace Iran at this year’s World Cup.

Paolo Zampolli, an Italian-American who is ⁠a US envoy for global relations, told the Financial Times that he made the suggestion to both Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“I’m an Italian native, and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion,” said Zampolli, who has no official connection with the World Cup ⁠or Italian football.

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The plan seems to be an effort by Zampolli to repair ties after Trump and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni fell out amid the US leader’s attacks against Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war.

The suggestion, though, did not come from Trump or anyone within his administration.

Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi has rebuked the idea, saying “it ‌is not appropriate… You qualify on the pitch,” while Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti described the concept as “shameful”.

The suggestion has also provoked embarrassment from Azzurri fans, with Italian media reminding readers that the idea has a very familiar feel.

Italy’s main sports news websites gave the story only a passing reference, but politicians and officials were quick to reject the idea.

“First of all, I don’t think it’s possible,” Italian Olympic Committee President Luciano Buonfiglio said. “Second, I’d feel offended. In order to go to the World Cup, you have to earn it”.

Leading Italian coach Gianni De Biasi told Reuters it was an unlikely proposal, with any theoretical Iranian absence logically to be filled by the team behind them in the qualifiers.

“Furthermore, I believe Italy doesn’t need Trump’s support on an issue like this. I think we can manage on our own,” he said.

David Aganzo, president of Spain’s Association of Footballers and former head of the global players’ union FIFPRO, was a little more cautious, saying: “People who want to go to the World Cup have to earn their place on sporting merit. We all agree on that, and we’re going to make that clear to FIFA.

“But let’s take a look at the issues involved, as there may be different perspectives or situations in this regard that we might ⁠not be aware of.”

Football’s world governing body FIFA responded by pointing to Infantino’s previous comments on Iran’s participation.

“The Iranian team is coming, ⁠for sure,” he told last week’s CNBC Invest in America Forum: “They really want to play, and they should play. Sport should be outside politics.”

Italy missing third successive World Cup

Currently, there is no suggestion that Iran will withdraw or be banned from the tournament, which Italy missed out on after losing in ⁠a playoff for the third World Cup in a row.

Iran qualified for a fourth successive World Cup last year but, after the start of the war, requested that FIFA move the team’s three group matches from the US to Mexico – a suggestion that was rejected.

Iran is seemingly ⁠proceeding as planned. “We are preparing and making arrangements for the World Cup, but we are obedient to the ⁠decisions of the authorities,” Iranian football federation President Mehdi Taj told reporters at a pro-government rally in Tehran on Wednesday.

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Four years ago, Zampolli, when he was a United Nations ambassador, wrote to Infantino saying that “the world is demanding” that he disqualify Iran because of the country’s poor human rights record. He suggested then that the team be replaced with Italy.

The request was ignored as Iran took part and went out after the group stage, having lost to England and ‌the US and beaten Wales.

In the seemingly unlikely scenario of Iran being excluded, the decision on who would replace them lies in the hands of FIFA, which, under Article Six of the World Cup regulations, is at liberty to call up any nation it chooses.

The Asian Football Confederation would be expected to lobby hard for the replacement to come from ‌Asia, with the United Arab Emirates, who lost a qualifying playoff to Iraq last November, the obvious choice.

The World Cup gets under way on June 11 with Iran scheduled to kick off their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles four days later.