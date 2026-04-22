Yamal scores but injured as Barcelona beat Celta to restore La Liga lead

Barcelona edge closer to sealing their La Liga title defence with win against Champions League-chasing Celta Vigo.

Lamine Yamal was injured while converting a penalty in Barcelona’s Spanish league win against Celta Vigo.

Yamal scored Barcelona’s first goal in the 40th minute on Wednesday and immediately looked to the bench and signalled that he was hurt.

The narrow win restores Barcelona’s nine-point lead at the top from fierce rivals Real Madrid, who won 2-1 against Alaves on Tuesday.

Of the six matches remaining, the top two will play a Clasico on May 10.

“We have to win every game and seal La Liga as soon as possible, it was important to win today,” Barca forward Pedri told Movistar.

“I hope (Lamine’s injury) is for as few weeks as possible. Tomorrow he’ll be tested and we’ll see what it is.

“I wish him the best of luck, and he should stay calm — he’s young and will surely recover well.”

Hansi Flick’s Barca, playing for the first time since their Champions League quarter-final elimination by Atletico Madrid last week, lacked their usual attacking spark.

Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia saved well from Pablo Duran and Ferran Jutgla in the opening exchanges at Camp Nou.

With little between the teams it came down to Yamal’s fleet footwork to help Barca open the door.

The forward skipped into the box, exchanging passes with Dani Olmo, and was felled by Yoel Lago as he tried to evade the Celta defender.

Yamal beat Ionut Radu with a low penalty, with the goalkeeper diving the right way.

Spanish international forward, Yamal, who will be integral to his team’s chance at this summer’s World Cup, dropped to the ground as his teammates arrived to celebrate, then appeared to grab the back of his left leg.

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Yamal left the field on his own after being attended by doctors. He talked briefly with coach Hansi Flick on the sidelines before walking into the locker-room tunnel by himself.

The 18-year-old Yamal is set to make his World Cup debut with Spain in the 2026 tournament in June.

The match was delayed for over 15 minutes because of a medical incident in the stands at the same time, and when Celta kicked off again Yamal had been replaced by Roony Bardghji.

Barca battled through the second half without creating much until Ferran Torres lashed home with a volley from Pedri’s pass.

The Catalans’ joy was short-lived though as the goal was disallowed for a marginal offside call against the Spanish forward.

Former Barca defender Marcos Alonso smashed a free-kick into the wall as the hosts held on to claim three potentially vital points.

Barcelona travel to Getafe on Saturday, while Real Madrid return to action at Real Betis on Friday.

Third-placed Villarreal are 12 points behind Real, but do have a game in hand as they travel to Real Oviedo on Thursday.

Champions League semifinalists Atletico Madrid were beaten 3-2 at 16th-placed Elche.

Atletico, who face Arsenal in the first leg of their last-four clash on April 29, are eight points clear of Betis in La Liga’s fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot, and four points behind Villarreal.