Chelsea only appointed Liam Rosenior in January, but the FIFA Club World Cup holders have lost their last five games.

FIFA Club World Cup champions Chelsea have sacked their head coach Liam Rosenior following a run of five consecutive defeats.

The 41-year-old had only been appointed as Enzo Maresca’s permanent replacement in January.

Rosenior, who started his managerial career at Derby County and Hull City in England, joined the west London football club after two years in the French top flight with Strasbourg, where he won 51 of 63 matches.

Only 11 wins were secured in 23 games in charge of the Blues, however, and the recent run of losses also marked the first time the club had lost that number of games without scoring since 1912.

Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton saw the side slip to seventh in the league, a hammer blow in the chance of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

“Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season.”

Rosenior described the performance of his players in his final game in charge as “indefensible” and “unacceptable”.