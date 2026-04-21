Real Madrid close on Barcelona as Mbappe and Vinicius net against Alaves

Real Madrid beat relegation-threatened Alaves 2-1 in La Liga to close the gap with leaders Barcelona to six points.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior each scored as Real Madrid ended a four-game winless streak by defeating Alaves 2-1 to move closer to Spanish league leader Barcelona.

The victory on Tuesday at the Bernabeu Stadium left Madrid six points behind Barcelona, which hosts sixth-placed Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

It was Madrid’s first game since it was eliminated by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Madrid lost 2-1 at home and 4-3 in Germany in the second leg. The team’s last two Spanish league matches had been a 1-1 home draw against Girona and a 2-1 loss at Mallorca.

It was a slow start for Madrid on Tuesday, and the crowd at the Bernabeu looked anxious as Alaves had a few scoring chances early. Part of the fans jeered as the team struggled. There were some boos after the final whistle, as well as after Alaves scored late.

Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 30th minute with a shot that deflected off an Alaves defender and fooled goalkeeper Antonio Sivera. Mbappe, the league’s leading scorer, with 24 goals, had not found the net in a league game since February.

Vinicius added to Madrid’s lead with a long-range strike in the 50th. The Brazil forward had not scored in his last six games between club and country.

Alaves, sitting one point above the relegation zone, pulled one closer with a goal by Toni Martínez in second-half stoppage time.

Alaves has won only one of its last nine league matches. The lone triumph came at Celta Vigo in March.

Madrid and Brazil defender Eder Militao had to be replaced just before halftime with an injury that Madrid said did not appear to be serious.

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Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón saved a penalty kick and made a few other key stops to help ninth-place Athletic Bilbao hold on for a 1-0 win against mid-table Osasuna at home.

Mallorca drew 1-1 with visiting Valencia.

Fifth-place Real Betis won 3-2 at 11th-place Girona, with Rodrigo Riquelme scoring an 80th-minute winner.