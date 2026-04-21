Kenya’s John Korir, Sharon Lokedi win Boston Marathon on record-breaking day

Korir broke the Boston Marathon record, finishing in in 2 hours, 1 minute, 52 seconds in the world’s fifth-fastest time.

John Korir broke the Boston Marathon course ⁠⁠record ⁠⁠in a Kenyan sweep as compatriot Sharon Lokedi defended her title on a chilly day with a gusty tailwind.

The defending champion rode a tailwind on Monday to the fastest finish in the race’s 130-year history, winning in 2 hours, 1 minute and 52 seconds. That was 70 seconds faster than Geoffrey Mutai’s then-world best in 2011, and the fifth-fastest marathon of all time.

The top three men ⁠⁠beat the previous record.

Korir said he knew he was on a record pace at the 25-mile (40km) mark, but he did not bother to check the clock as he crossed the finish line. He was informed of his accomplishment by Boston Athletic Association president Jack Fleming and jumped for joy.

“When they told me I had run the course record, that’s when I started to be happy,” said the 29-year-old Kenyan, who last year joined his brother to become the first relatives to win the race. “I knew I would defend my title. But I didn’t know I could run that fast.”

A relaxed Korir surged past Ethiopia’s Milkesha Mengesha at the 20-mile ‌‌(32.1km) mark to take control of the race. Korir ran alone for the final 6 miles (9.6km), breaking the record set in 2011 by compatriot Geoffrey Mutai in 2:03:02.

Korir clocked his last mile of the race in four minutes and 26 seconds. Before crossing the finish line, he smiled broadly as he stuck out his tongue in a playful gesture.

Meanwhile, Lokedi won the women’s race in two hours, 18 minutes and 51 seconds. She set the course record last year in 2:17:22.

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With about 5 miles (8km) to go, Lokedi had Loice Chemnung, also of Kenya, clinging to her pace. But then Lokedi dropped her rival ⁠⁠with a blistering surge, running mile splits under four minutes and 50 seconds in the last stage of ⁠⁠the race.

“I was just like, ‘let me push it ⁠⁠and see how it goes,'” Lokedi said. “I left it all out there. That’s all I can say.”

Kenyan women took the top four spots. Jess McClain placed fifth in 2:20:49, the fastest time ‌‌ever for an American woman at Boston.

It was a chilly start to the 130th running of the race, with temperatures at 45F (7C) ‌‌on a clear day that offered a tailwind of up to 10mph (16km/h) to the runners.

Kelvin Kiptum holds the marathon world record, with a 2:00:35 on the flatter Chicago course in 2023.