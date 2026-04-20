Several injured as fans clash with police in Paraguay’s Superclasico match

The Olimpia vs Cerro Porteno derby turned violent and was called off after 29 minutes due to the outbreak of violence.

Paraguayan officials had to suspend a match between the country’s top football clubs after several people were injured when fans clashed with police at a stadium in the capital.

Witnesses said the violence was sparked during the Primera Division derby between Olimpia and Cerro Porteno on Sunday by the detonation of high-powered firecrackers that were smuggled into the section of the Defensores del Chaco Stadium allocated to Cerro Porteno supporters in Asuncion.

One person told a local newspaper that some fans took a police officer’s riot shield and “paraded it like a trophy” in front of the crowd.

Police responded by firing rubber bullets and tear gas into the stands, forcing hundreds of spectators to flee onto the pitch. TV pictures showed smoke engulfing portions of the stands.

The match – played before a crowd of about 40,000 – was called off after 29 minutes, and about 100 people were detained.

“Police officers acted immediately to ensure the safety of those in attendance,” local police said in a statement.

Security forces said at least six officers were injured – with one in serious condition – and transported to hospital. It was not immediately clear whether any fans had been injured.

Hospital spokesman David Torales said the officer’s injuries included head and possible stab wounds.

Police said they were working to “identify those who instigated the conflict so that they may be sanctioned and barred from attending future sporting events”.

Advertisement

The Paraguayan Football Association (APF) says a team must forfeit a match if its supporters force the game to be suspended.

Olimpia President Rodrigo Nogues said his club will seek the three points for the match from the APF disciplinary tribunal.

Cerro Porteno President, Blas Reguera, said Olimpia was responsible for stadium security, citing their status as match organisers.

Olimpia currently lead Paraguay’s top football division, while Cerro Porteno are second.