Real Madrid attempt to keep within striking distance of league leaders Barcelona in vital La Liga clash.

Who: Real Madrid vs Alaves

What: La Liga

Where: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

When: Tuesday, April 21 at 8:30pm (19:30 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 16:30 GMT in advance of our live text commentary stream.

Real Madrid ‌have some soul-searching to do after the dramatic defeat by Bayern Munich ⁠in the Champions ⁠League quarterfinals last week left the 15-time European champions staring at the prospect of a second successive campaign without silverware.

The Champions League had represented Real’s last realistic route ⁠to a trophy. Their La Liga challenge has faltered, with the Madrid side trailing Barcelona by nine points with seven matches remaining.

Defeat by Bayern followed a shock Copa del Rey exit ⁠to second-tier Albacete in January and domestic stumbles that have drained momentum. When Real host Alaves in La Liga on Tuesday, it will be a month since they last won in any competition.

Barcelona, meanwhile, could clinch the title for the second successive year when they host Real at the ‌Camp Nou on May 10 with three games to play, a twist that would compound the pain for their old rivals.

For Real to salvage the title, they would require a flawless finish and a collapse from Barca.

Alaves are battling to stay in La Liga, as just a point separates them from the relegation zone.

Arbeloa’s job under threat

Madrid’s season began unsteadily with the appointment of Xabi Alonso, who lasted six months before being replaced by former teammate Alvaro Arbeloa, promoted from his role ⁠with the second team in mid-January.

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But while performances have shown signs of ⁠improvement, results have not.

Arbeloa’s side took the lead three times against Bayern at the Allianz Arena, and until Eduardo Camavinga’s 86th minute red card, had every chance of going through after digging deep and going blow-for-blow with the Bavarian giants in a thrilling clash.

A late double for Bayern consigned Madrid to a 4-3 defeat on the night – one on which Arbeloa said his team gave “their souls and their lives” – and a 6-4 aggregate loss.

The defeat could cost Arbeloa his job, and Los Blancos are braced for pain and possible change in the weeks and months to follow.

“I’ve always tried to help the club in the best way I can, and that’s how it will be until the last day,” Arbeloa told reporters after the match.

“I’m not at all worried [about my future] and I will understand perfectly any decision that the club takes.

“I’m a man of the club – if I’m hurt today it’s not for me, it’s for Real Madrid, and because this year we will not win our 16th [Champions League title].”

Failure ‘not an option’ for Madrid

Real’s star striker, Kylian Mbappe, said on Instagram after the game that “failure has never been and never will be an option” for Madrid.

“We need to take a hard look at ourselves to avoid this kind of disappointment again.

“But I promise you one thing: we will start winning again and very soon.”

Alaves fight for survival

Quique Sanchez Flores has made the Basque club more entertaining to watch since becoming manager in early March, however, his side are just a point above 18th-placed Elche in the relegation zone.

Their last few games have been high scoring with a 3-3 draw away at Real Sociedad preceded by a 2-2 home draw with Osasuna and a 4-3 win at Celta Vigo.

Flores described Madrid in comments ahead of the game as a team that “pushes you to the limit”.

“Against an opponent of that stature, they will always commit you much more at the Bernabeu. We have to do things very well and have a pinch of luck, because it is a team that at times pushes you to the limit,” he said.

“We must carry out our plan so that the game lasts as long as possible and we can get to the last 15 or 20 minutes well.”

Head-to-head

The two clubs have met on 45 occasions, with Madrid winning 37, Alaves five and three drawn.

Madrid have won their last eight games against Alaves, while the visitors last beat Los Blancos in November 2020 when they grabbed a shock 2-1 win at the Bernabeu.

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Last five encounters:

December 14, 2025: Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

April 13, 2025: Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

September 24, 2024: Real Madrid 3-2 Alaves (La Liga)

May 14, 2024: Real Madrid 5-0 Alaves (La Liga)

December 21, 2023: Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

What happened last time they played each other?

Kylian Mbappe’s and Rodrygo Goes’s goals earned Real Madrid a tense 2-1 win at Alaves in La Liga.

Following Mbappe’s superb opener on Sunday, Carlos Vicente pulled Alaves level in the second half, but Rodrygo secured the visitors a much-needed victory at Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Real Madrid team news

Andrey Lunin will continue to deputise in goal as first choice keeper, Thibaut Courtois remains unavailable with the thigh injury that has forced him to miss the last five games.

Rodrygo will be on the sidelines for quite a while longer due to the anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained at the beginning of March.

Defender Raul Asencio will miss the game due to gastroenteritis.

However, key midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni will return after missing the defeat to Bayern through suspension.

Predicted starting XI:

Lunin (goalkeeper); Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Alaves team news

Midfielder Carlos Benavidez has been ruled out with an injury, while left wing-back Abde Rebbach will miss out due to suspension after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season.

Alaves have no other reported injuries.

Lucas Boye may earn himself a start after coming off the bench to score in the last two games.

Predicted starting XI:

Sivera (goalkeeper); Perez, Otto, Tenaglia, Parada, Yusi; Ibanez, Blanco, Guridi; Martinez, Boye