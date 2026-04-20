Former Afghanistan cricketer Shapoor Zadran battles life-threatening disease

Former pace bowler Zadran is receiving treatment for HLH, a rare immune system disorder, at a hospital in India.

Former Afghanistan cricketer Shapoor Zadran is battling for his life as he receives treatment for a rare life-threatening immune system disorder at a hospital in New Delhi, media reports say.

Zadran, who was admitted to a hospital in the Indian capital in January, is suffering from an advanced form of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and has been placed in the intensive care unit (ICU), ESPNcricinfo reported on Monday.

“It was a very serious infection,” Zadran’s brother Ghamai Zadran told ESPNcricinfo. “His whole body was full of the infection, including TB (tuberculosis). It also spread to his brain, which was revealed after MRI and CT scans.”

Ghamai said Zadran had started to respond to the treatment and, after a few weeks, he was discharged from the hospital and the group moved to a hotel nearby.

“The doctor said we could drop in for the checkups frequently,” Ghamai said. “He [Zadran] was feeling good for about 20 days before he got the infection again. Then we admitted him to the hospital [again].”

HLH is a rare life-threatening disorder of immune regulation with a high mortality rate that usually occurs in infants and young children, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

In adults, many different conditions, including infections and cancer, can cause HLH. While the incidence is increasing, it remains underdiagnosed.

Zadran, 38 years old and a left-arm fast bowler for Afghanistan, first felt unwell in his home country in October and was referred to hospitals in India for further treatment. He arrived in the country with his wife and former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan.

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He was discharged after initial treatment but had to be readmitted when his symptoms returned and worsened with time, his brother said.

HLH weakens the body’s immune system, which does not work normally as certain white blood cells – histiocytes and lymphocytes – attack other blood cells, causing the spleen and liver to enlarge.

Zadran represented Afghanistan between 2009 and 2020, playing 43 one-day internationals (ODIs) and 37 T20 internationals (T20Is). He was part of the Afghanistan squad in its formative years, as the war-torn nation established itself as one of the leading associate members of the International Cricket Council.

The ferocious pacer was part of Afghanistan’s squad when the nation made its debut at the ODI Cricket World Cup in 2015 in Australia and New Zealand. He shone with the ball, taking 10 wickets in six games.

While Afghanistan received Test status in 2017, Zadran never played the longest and most prestigious format of the game for his country.

During his 11-year career, Zadran was renowned for his towering and broad frame, long hair, and aggressive bowling style. He roared in celebration at every dismissal of a batter and became a fan favourite amongst Afghan cricket supporters for his on-field demeanour and performances.

The Afghanistan-born player picked up cricket in Pakistan’s Peshawar, where he lived for many years as a refugee before returning to his home country in the early 2000s.

Social media posts showed Afghan cricket star and T20I captain Rashid Khan by Zadran’s bedside during a visit to the hospital earlier this month.

News of Zadran’s illness prompted several international cricket stars to show an outpouring of support and warm wishes.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said he was “truly saddened” to hear of his former nemesis’s condition.

“You’ve always been a fighter on the field, and I know you’ll fight this too,” Afridi wrote on X.