Women’s Asian Cup finalists accuse governing body over equal money

Japan and Australia renew calls for pay parity with men’s football, as former also sack coach Nils Nielsen.

Women’s Asian Cup finalists Japan and Australia have renewed calls for equal prize money with the men’s tournament in a direct challenge to the Asian Football Confederation and accused the governing body of “ignoring” previous requests.

Japan beat hosts Australia 1-0 in the final in Sydney on March 21 in front of more than 74,000 fans, the biggest crowd in the competition’s history.

It concluded a tournament which made global headlines after seven members of the Iran squad sought asylum after being branded “traitors” at home for refusing to sing the national anthem. Two Iranian players remain in Australia.

The prize fund for last month’s Women’s Asian Cup was widely reported to be $1.8m, the same as in 2022, compared with the $14.8m on offer at the men’s equivalent.

In February, a report issued by the global footballers’ union FIFPRO said the event could generate up to $82.4m in revenue.

A record 350,000 fans came through the turnstiles during the three weeks of the tournament.

In a joint statement released by FIFPRO on Thursday, the Japan and Australia teams said: “Despite the success of this tournament it remains the lowest-paying continental tournament in the world and inequality between the men’s and women’s game remains.

“Our pre-tournament invitation to the AFC to work together on equal prize money, a guaranteed share to all players, and to co-develop a lasting legacy has so far been ignored.

“Equal prize money would be transformational for all players and football communities across Asia.

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“Equal prize money would help to raise standards at all levels of the game across our region.

“Equality benefits players in the short term, but football in the long term.”

The statement said that the tournament “was played against a backdrop of real challenges that the AFC and the players need to work in partnership to address”.

It highlighted the plight of the Iranian team and how India’s players were left with kits that did not fit properly.

South Korea’s squad had threatened to boycott the 12-team tournament in the build-up over “poor” treatment by the national federation compared with their male counterparts.

“These challenges can only be tackled together in partnership,” the statement added.

“As we look forward, we expect FIFA to honour its pledge of equal prize money for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup and we will continue to fight for equality and respect for women players across our region.”

AFP has contacted the Kuala Lumpur-based AFC for comment.

Japan sack Nielsen despite Asian Cup win

In a further move on Thursday, Japan abruptly axed Nils Nielsen as coach just 12 days after taking them to Women’s Asian Cup glory, with football chiefs accusing him of being “lax” and “lacking passion”.

Greenlander Nielsen led a rampant Japan to their third Asian title in four tournaments with the win against Australia.

The 54-year-old had been in the job since December 2024 and was the first foreign-born coach of the Japan women’s team.

The Japan Football Association (JFA) said Nielsen’s contract expired after the Asian Cup and the board of directors had decided not to offer him a new one.

“Thinking about winning major international tournaments and weighing up various factors, we came to this conclusion,” said JFA president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto.

Japan won plaudits for their performances at the Asian Cup, where they scored 29 goals and conceded just one.

Nielsen described his team as “inspirational” and said he was “very lucky to be working with players that are that good”.

There was no indication at the time that he would soon depart.

Women’s national team director Norio Sasaki said Japan could not win next year’s World Cup in Brazil if Nielsen remained in charge.

“His coaching was a little too lax, a little too soft. A more rigorous approach and rigorous training is necessary,” said Sasaki, who coached Japan to the World Cup crown in 2011.

Sasaki said Nielsen had “a gentle character” and was not tough enough to win major global titles.

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“From speaking to him about what he could do to take the team to the next level, there was a sense that he lacked passion,” he said.

Japan are scheduled to play three away friendlies against the United States in April.

Michihisa Kano will take over as interim coach for the tour.

Sasaki said that the next full-time coach would likely be Japanese.

Nielsen previously coached Denmark and Switzerland’s women’s teams and served as technical director of Manchester City’s women’s side.