Tiger Woods declines 2027 Ryder Cup captaincy; can leave US for treatment

The 15-time major winner will focus on health following his car crash and subsequent DUI arrest on Friday.

Tiger Woods was granted a request on Wednesday by a Florida judge to ‌leave the United States to enter a comprehensive inpatient treatment facility as he faces misdemeanor driving under the influence charges, according to court records cited by multiple ⁠reports.

Martin County Court Judge Darren Steele ⁠granted the motion to travel submitted by Woods’s lawyer, Douglas Duncan, who cited the 50-year-old golf superstar’s need for an “intensive, highly individualized and medically integrated program” away from media and public scrutiny.

“Based upon the Defendant’s treating physician, the out of country treatment facility recommendation is based upon the ⁠Defendant’s complex clinical presentation and the urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States, as his privacy has been repeatedly compromised,” the motion by Duncan stated, according to ESPN.

“Ongoing medical scrutiny and public exposure create significant barriers to his care and would result in setbacks and an inability to ⁠fully engage in treatment.”

The motion comes a day after Woods released a public statement and entered a plea of not guilty in a Florida court to charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a urinalysis after a rollover crash in Jupiter, Florida, last Friday.

Woods told police he was looking at his mobile phone and changing the radio station before his Land Rover clipped a truck in front of him that he had not seen slow down, according to the arrest affidavit, which stated that a breathalyser test showed no ‌signs of alcohol, but that Woods refused a urinalysis test for other drugs.

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The affidavit stated that Woods was “sweating profusely”, his movements were “lethargic and slow”, his eyes were “bloodshot and glassy”, his pupils were “extremely dilated”, and that, during the field sobriety exercises, Woods was “limping and stumbling to the right”.

Woods denied consuming any alcohol but said he had taken “a few” prescription pills that morning. Names of the medications were redacted in the affidavit. However, another Martin County Sheriff’s deputy found two hydrocodone pills in Woods’s left pants pocket.

Duncan also represented Woods in May 2017, when he was arrested on a DUI charge in Jupiter Island and eventually pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He was given one year of probation, along with a $250 fine and 50 hours of community service.

In a statement on Tuesday, the 15-time major champion announced he would ⁠step away from golf to seek treatment in hopes of “lasting recovery”.

“I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find ⁠myself in today,” Woods’s statement read. “I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my ⁠family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

Tiger forfeits captaincy role

The PGA of America also announced on Wednesday that Woods has removed himself from consideration to serve as the US captain for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

“The PGA of America stands in full support of Tiger Woods as ⁠he steps away to focus on his health and well-being,” the organisation said in a statement. “During this time, ⁠we are keeping Tiger in our thoughts and prayers, with sincere hope for his strength, comfort, and recovery…

“We commend Tiger for prioritizing his long-term health and deeply respect the courage it takes to make such a personal decision. Tiger has shared with us that he will not serve as the Captain of the 2027 US Ryder Cup Team and we support his decision. The PGA of America will share further updates regarding the ‌Ryder Cup Captaincy when appropriate.”

The PGA Tour and the chairman of Augusta National also offered their support for Woods.

“Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course,” the PGA Tour said in a statement Wednesday. “But above all else, Tiger is a person, and our focus is on his ‌health ‌and well-being. Tiger continues to have our full support as he takes this important step.”

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Augusta National chairman Frank Ridley also expressed support for Woods.

“Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament fully support Tiger Woods as he focuses on his well-being,” Ridley said in a statement. “Although Tiger will not be joining us in person next week, his presence will be felt here in Augusta.”