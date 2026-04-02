Spanish cyclist Guardeno airlifted to intensive care after crash with car

A week after 23-year-old’s participation in the Tour of Catalonia, Guardeno suffers head injuries in collision with car.

Spanish cyclist Jaume Guardeno suffered a serious injury in a training crash and is receiving intensive care treatment in hospital, his team Caja Rural-RGA said.

“Guardeno suffered a fall last Tuesday while training after his participation in the Tour of Catalonia, which resulted in a collision with a vehicle, resulting in serious injury,” said the team in a statement on Thursday.

“He was taken by helicopter to Hospital Tauli in Sabadell, where he is in the ICU with serious injuries and under observation.”

Spanish media reported that he suffered a head injury after losing control of his bike when he rode over a stone and collided with a car.

The promising 23-year-old finished 29th in the Tour of Catalonia last week and 14th in last year’s Vuelta a Espana Grand Tour.

“We want to express all our support and strength to Jaume and his family during this time, wishing him a speedy and full recovery,” added Caja Rural-RGA.

Carapaz undergoes perineal surgery

Meanwhile, former Olympic champion Richard Carapaz ⁠has ⁠undergone surgery for a perineal condition a month before ⁠the Giro d’Italia, but the Ecuadorean aims to be fit ⁠to compete for a fourth podium finish in the race.

“It wasn’t part of the plan, but ‌it was handled in the best possible way,” the 32-year-old, who won the Giro in 2019, finished second in 2022 and took third place ⁠last year, posted on ⁠Instagram on Wednesday.

Carapaz, who took gold in the road race at the Tokyo ⁠Olympics, missed the Tour de France ⁠and the Vuelta a ⁠Espana due to illness last year.

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“From today, I’m fully focused on my ‌recovery and on getting back to peak condition ahead of ‌the ‌Giro,” Carapaz added.