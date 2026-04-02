Barcelona thump Real Madrid 6-0 to reach women’s Champions League semifinal

Barcelona reach the last four of the women’s Champions League, beating fierce football rivals Real Madrid 12-2 on aggregate.

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Barcelona demolished rivals Real Madrid 6-0 to progress to the women’s Champions League semifinals 12-2 on aggregate.

Alexia Putellas shone for the Catalan football giants in their first game at the rebuilt Camp Nou, building on their 6-2 quarterfinal first leg victory.

Three-time winners Barca reached an eighth consecutive semifinal, with winger Caroline Graham Hansen netting twice and Putellas also on the scoresheet in Thursday’s rout.

Pere Romeu’s dominant side, runners-up to Arsenal last year, will face Bayern Munich in the semifinals after the German side knocked out Manchester United on Wednesday.

Despite missing key player and long-term absentee Aitana Bonmati, Barca put on a tour de force to entertain a 60,000-strong crowd, the fourth-highest attendance in the competition’s history.

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas put Barca ahead on her 500th appearance for the club early on, turning home a rebound after Misa Rodriguez saved from Ewa Pajor.

That set Barca on their way to beating Clasico rivals Madrid for a sixth time this season. They have scored 25 goals in the process against only two conceded.

Graham Hansen swiftly added the second for the Liga F leaders with a header from a Putellas cross.

Irene Paredes headed home from a corner for Barca’s third, just as she had done in the first leg, as Madrid crumbled.

Polish striker Pajor grabbed the fourth with a close-range finish after Rodriguez struggled to push away a header.

Athenea del Castillo poked wide for Madrid shortly before half-time, spurning her team’s best chance.

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Norwegian winger Graham Hansen netted Barca’s fifth early in the second half, turning away from her marker and producing a fine lofted finish.

Pajor and Graham Hansen wasted further openings as Barca continued to dominate, with Esmee Brugts notching the sixth with a tap-in after a neat move involving Patri Guijarro and Clara Serrajordi.

Barca’s jubilant fans gave Putellas a deserved ovation as she was replaced late on. The 32-year-old star is out of contract at the end of the season, but there will be much clamour for her to stay with displays like this.