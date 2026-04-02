Barcelona thump Real Madrid 6-0 to reach women’s Champions League semifinal
Barcelona reach the last four of the women’s Champions League, beating fierce football rivals Real Madrid 12-2 on aggregate.
Barcelona demolished rivals Real Madrid 6-0 to progress to the women’s Champions League semifinals 12-2 on aggregate.
Alexia Putellas shone for the Catalan football giants in their first game at the rebuilt Camp Nou, building on their 6-2 quarterfinal first leg victory.
Recommended Storieslist of 4 items
- list 1 of 4Mohamed Salah: Football, Faith & Changing Perceptions
- list 2 of 4Iran’s World Cup talks with Infantino sees progress as war darkens US trip
- list 3 of 4Italy’s football chief resigns after World Cup 2026 failure
- list 4 of 4UEFA’s Euro 2032 warning the latest blow to Italy after World Cup exit
Three-time winners Barca reached an eighth consecutive semifinal, with winger Caroline Graham Hansen netting twice and Putellas also on the scoresheet in Thursday’s rout.
Pere Romeu’s dominant side, runners-up to Arsenal last year, will face Bayern Munich in the semifinals after the German side knocked out Manchester United on Wednesday.
Despite missing key player and long-term absentee Aitana Bonmati, Barca put on a tour de force to entertain a 60,000-strong crowd, the fourth-highest attendance in the competition’s history.
Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas put Barca ahead on her 500th appearance for the club early on, turning home a rebound after Misa Rodriguez saved from Ewa Pajor.
That set Barca on their way to beating Clasico rivals Madrid for a sixth time this season. They have scored 25 goals in the process against only two conceded.
Graham Hansen swiftly added the second for the Liga F leaders with a header from a Putellas cross.
Irene Paredes headed home from a corner for Barca’s third, just as she had done in the first leg, as Madrid crumbled.
Polish striker Pajor grabbed the fourth with a close-range finish after Rodriguez struggled to push away a header.
Athenea del Castillo poked wide for Madrid shortly before half-time, spurning her team’s best chance.
Norwegian winger Graham Hansen netted Barca’s fifth early in the second half, turning away from her marker and producing a fine lofted finish.
Pajor and Graham Hansen wasted further openings as Barca continued to dominate, with Esmee Brugts notching the sixth with a tap-in after a neat move involving Patri Guijarro and Clara Serrajordi.
Barca’s jubilant fans gave Putellas a deserved ovation as she was replaced late on. The 32-year-old star is out of contract at the end of the season, but there will be much clamour for her to stay with displays like this.