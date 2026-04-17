Sport|Tennis

Tennis: Djokovic pulls out of Madrid Open over injury concerns

Serbian Djokovic, who has struggled with a shoulder issue, will miss the clay-court tournament in Madrid, Spain.

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Novak Djokovic reacts.
Novak Djokovic has struggled with a shoulder issue and played only two tournaments this year [File: William West/AFP]
By AFP and Reuters
Published On 17 Apr 2026

Former tennis world No 1 Novak Djokovic is still working through the ⁠injury problems ⁠that forced him to miss recent tournaments and said on ⁠Friday that he will not feature at next week’s Madrid Open, one of the last stops before ⁠the French Open.

The 38-year-old has played only two tournaments this year, the Australian Open in February and the Indian Wells in March, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of the French Open, which begins in Paris in about a month.

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“Madrid, unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete this year. I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon,” Djokovic, who has struggled with a ‌shoulder issue, wrote in a post on X.

The Serb told Spanish broadcaster Movistar+ at a EuroLeague basketball game in the Spanish capital on Thursday that he was “struggling physically a little bit with an injury” but expressed hopes of playing in the tournament.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 01: Runner-up Novak Djokovic of Serbia lifts the finalist plaque to applaud the fans at the presentation ceremony after the Men's Singles Final against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day 15 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 01, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic’s biggest match this year was the Australian Open final, in which he lost to Carlos Alcaraz [File: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]

Djokovic, now fourth in the ATP rankings, lost to Carlos Alcaraz in ⁠the Australian Open final in February and pulled out of the Doha Open later that month due to fatigue.

He fell to Jack Draper in the Indian Wells fourth round in March before skipping ⁠the Miami Open in the same month due to a right shoulder injury.

The 24-time Grand Slam ⁠champion then skipped last week’s Monte ⁠Carlo Masters before arriving in Spain to begin preparations for the April 22-May 3 Madrid Open.

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The draw for the Madrid Open – where Djokovic is a three-time champion – will be held ‌on Monday.

Djokovic is next scheduled to compete at the May 6-17 Italian Open in Rome, before bidding for a record 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open, which begins on May 24.

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