Canada T20 World Cup game under ICC scrutiny after corruption claim

Canada’s match against New Zealand at T20 World Cup among allegations of corruption against country’s cricket set up.

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The International Cricket Council (ICC) is investigating Cricket Canada over allegations of match corruption, including the team’s loss to New Zealand at the recent T20 World Cup hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The game in Chennai – which Canada lost by eight wickets – is under scrutiny following allegations of corruption highlighted in a documentary aired by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) on Thursday.

“The ACU (anti-corruption unit) is aware of the programme broadcast by CBC,” Andrew Ephgrave, interim general manager of the ICC’s Integrity Unit, said in a statement.

The documentary by the public broadcaster made wide-ranging accusations of corruption and poor governance against Canada Cricket.

In the Chennai game, suspicion is focused on the fifth over bowled by captain Dilpreet Bajwa during New Zealand’s chase, according to the ESPN Cricinfo website.

He started with a no-ball, bowled a wide, and ended up conceding 15 runs in the over.

Canada scored 173 for four wickets in 20 overs, while New Zealand replied with 176 for two off 15.1 overs.

The ICC, the game’s world governing body, is also investigating a phone call involving then Canada coach Khurram Chohan in which he claims that senior Cricket Canada board members put pressure on him to select certain players.

“Governance matters in relation to ICC members are considered by the ICC, where they fall under its jurisdiction, in accordance with the ICC’s standard constitutional processes,” Ephgrave said.

Cricket Canada said it was treating the matter with “utmost importance”.

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“Recent promotional material alludes to allegations related to organised crime and match-fixing – issues that Cricket Canada takes extremely seriously,” the organisation said on its website.

“Where matters are raised, we are committed to reviewing them responsibly and taking appropriate steps as needed.”