Lionel Messi buys Barcelona-based Spanish football club Cornella

The Argentina and Inter Miami forward has bought Cornella, who play in the same city as his former club Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is the owner of a fifth-division football club in Spain after the Argentinian superstar acquired Barcelona-based UE Cornella.

Messi was the best player of his generation during his two decades at FC Barcelona, where he won multiple titles and Ballon d’Or awards before leaving in 2021.

Cornella is a modest club in a working-class neighbourhood. The club announced the deal on Thursday without giving details of the purchase.

“Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history,” the club said in a statement. “The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots.”

Cornella was founded in 1951 and has helped produce players such as Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and former Barcelona defender Jordi Alba, who also played with Messi at Inter Miami.

At age 38, Messi is aiming to compete in the World Cup in North America this year, during which Argentina will defend the title.