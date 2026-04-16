FIFA ‘surprised’ by US backlash as transport costs skyrocket at World Cup

Both a top US lawmaker and the governor of New Jersey ask FIFA to pay World Cup transport bill amid ticket hikes.

With public transport costs for getting to ‌and from World Cup games repeatedly reaching or exceeding $100 each way, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill ⁠is the latest United States official to speak out about the cost to the public of the 2026 tournament while asking FIFA to help ⁠subsidise the expense.

Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Democrat in the US Senate, had already called on FIFA, football’s global governing body, to pay for World Cup public transportation costs on Tuesday.

This came after a report that local authorities in New Jersey are planning significant price hikes during the tournament.

According to the US-based website The Athletic, train tickets from New York’s Penn Station to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will top $100 for World Cup games. The standard fare for that ⁠route is $12.90.

“I won’t stick N.J. commuters with that tab for years to come, that’s not fair,” Sherrill posted on X on Thursday. “FIFA should pay for the rides, but if they don’t, I’m not going to let N.J. ⁠commuters be taken for one.”

The official train ticket cost has yet to be announced, but The Athletic reported that Sherrill, the local World Cup host committee and NJ Transit all declined to deny that it would be above $100.

Sherrill tweeted: “We have inherited an agreement in which FIFA doesn’t contribute a single dollar toward transportation for the World Cup. ‌And while NJ Transit is left with a $48m bill to safely transport 40,000 fans from the stadium to wherever they’re headed, FIFA is generating $11b from this World Cup.

Advertisement

“I’m not going to burden New Jersey taxpayers with that bill for years.”

A day earlier, New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted: “The World Cup should be as affordable and accessible as possible. Charging over $100 for a short train ride sounds awfully high to me.”

Schumer, who represents New York in the Senate, commented: “FIFA is set to reap nearly $11 billion from this summer’s World Cup, yet New York area commuters and residents are being handed the bill.

“The least FIFA can do is ensure New York residents can go to the stadium without being gouged at the turnstile. I am demanding FIFA step up and cover transportation costs for host cities and states.

“New York commuters and residents should not subsidize an $11 billion windfall.”

The backlash about New York’s transportation pricing comes in the wake of news regarding similar costs ⁠in Massachusetts. Train tickets from Boston to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for World Cup games will ⁠cost $80, and bus rides will be priced at up to $95.

A FIFA spokesperson responded on Thursday with a statement outlining “mobility plans” to support host cities.

“We are quite surprised by the NJ Governor’s approach today on fan transportation. The original FIFA World Cup 2026 ⁠Host City Agreements signed in 2018 required free transportation for fans to all matches. Recognizing the financial strain this placed on the host cities, back in 2023 ⁠FIFA adjusted the Host Agreement requirements across all host cities as follows: ⁠All Match Ticket holders and accredited individuals shall be able to access transport (public or additionally planned transport) at cost to allow travel to Stadiums on match days.

“Moreover, FIFA has worked for years with host cities on their transportation and mobility plans, including advocating for millions of ‌dollars in federal funding to support host cities for transportation.

“The FIFA World Cup will bring millions of fans to North America along with the related economic impact. Many of these fans will travel to NYNJ to ‌enjoy the ‌eight matches scheduled, including the FIFA World Cup Final. FIFA is not aware of any other major event previously held at NYNJ Stadium, including other major sports, global concert tours, etc., where organizers were required to pay for fan transportation.”

The US is hosting the World Cup from June to July with Mexico and Canada.