Saudi Arabia-hosted Asian Cup draw rescheduled due to US-Israel war on Iran
Draw for the 24-team 2027 AFC Asian Cup, originally set for Saturday, moved to May 9.
The draw for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been rescheduled for May 9 in Riyadh as the United States-Israel war on Iran disrupts regional sporting events.
The draw, originally scheduled for last Saturday, will be held at the historic At-Turaif District in Diriyah. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday that the postponement was made to ensure the full participation of all key stakeholders and member associations.
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A number of sporting events across the region have been postponed or cancelled due to the war, which began on February 28.
Saudi Arabia is set to host the 24-team, quadrennial continental championship for the first time from January 7 to February 5. With 23 of the 24 teams already confirmed, the draw will divide the qualified nations into six groups of four.
The final qualification place will be decided on June 4 when Lebanon face Yemen in a playoff.
Defending champions Qatar have already secured their place at the finals along with four-time winners Japan and fellow World Cup qualifiers South Korea, Iran, Jordan, Australia and Uzbekistan.