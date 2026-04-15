Barcelona starlets to learn from Atletico Madrid Champions League defeat

Barcelona won 2-1 in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, as Atletico claimed the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Barcelona’s dream of Champions League glory was dashed for a second successive season, but once again they will hope the bitter experience can cause their burgeoning young talent to deliver next term.

This faith in the youth brigade – spearheaded by teenager Lamine Yamal – is what they are left clinging to following Tuesday’s quarterfinal exit at the hands of La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid.

It is a case of deja vu after last season’s defeat by Inter Milan in the semifinals.

“It’s tough because everyone really believed that we could make it happen today,” said Barca coach Hansi Flick following Tuesday’s match, which Barcelona won 2-1 but went out 3-2 on aggregate.

“We will analyse everything. When something like that happens, players [must] make the next step. We have a young team, and they will improve.

“Every day we have to learn more, we have to be better, and this is what we have to do.”

He will be mindful, though, that some of the older hands are perhaps past their sell-by date.

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski is out of contract in the summer, when he turns 38, while Barca have yet to decide if they will pay Manchester United to keep on-loan winger Marcus Rashford permanently.

Neither started in the Spanish capital, along with the injured Raphinha, who was unable to play in either leg.

Injuries have plagued the 29-year-old this season, raising concerns that Barca may have seen the best of him last year.

Ferran Torres, Ronald Araujo and on-loan defender Joao Cancelo’s futures are also uncertain beyond the summer.

Advertisement

Although Barca’s financial situation is no longer as worrying as it once was, the club cannot spend big on superstar reinforcements.

Despite their elimination last season, Barca swept the domestic treble, and a wave of optimism carried the club into the summer. Flick is looking for a similar reaction in La Liga.

“I don’t care when we win it, I want to win it, it doesn’t matter what day,” said Flick.

A repeat of the domestic sweep has been denied to them, as they exited the Copa del Rey at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

While they will have to bide their time for a sixth Champions League crown, their first since 2015, retaining the league title looks a given as they are nine points clear of Real Madrid.

One area which Flick has been unable to improve on, despite making it a priority after the Inter loss, is defence.

Replacing veteran defender Inigo Martinez has proved problematic, to say the least.

In the first leg, youngster Pau Cubarsi, who benefitted from his former teammate’s experience, was sent off for bringing down Giuliano Simeone when he was through on goal.

In the second leg, Eric Garcia was dismissed for a similar foul on Alexander Sorloth.

On both occasions, Flick’s preferred high defensive line strategy was exploited by Atletico, as it was for Ademola Lookman’s goal, which decided the tie on Tuesday.

Barcelona shipped 20 goals in 12 Champions League games this season and failed to keep a single clean sheet.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong insisted this was a team heading in the right direction.

Their starting lineup’s average age was less than 25 years, and they possess arguably the most exciting young player in the world in 18-year-old Yamal.

“It’s never good to go out in the quarterfinals because we want to win it, but it doesn’t mean we didn’t play well or aren’t on the correct path,” said de Jong.

“We’re growing every year. We have a young team, with a lot of talent and a lot of quality that can already compete for every competition.”

Yamal, Pedri and Cubarsi will be back to lead the charge next year, only a year older, and Flick hopes they will be battle-hardened enough this time to go all the way.