Spain’s Guardemo still critical in ICU 2 weeks after cycling crash with car

Jaume Guardeno sustained serious injuries after collision with a car at the end of a Volta a Catalunya cycling race.

Young Spanish rider Jaume Guardeno remains in a critical condition in hospital two weeks after a crash while training.

“Jaume continues his fight in the intensive care unit of Tauli Hospital in Sabadell, where he’s been since March 31, when he suffered an accident while training,” the Caja Rural-Seguros RGA team said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Guardeno sustained serious injuries when he collided with a vehicle, reportedly head injuries, after his bicycle struck a rock, days after he finished 29th in the Volta a Catalunya race.

Guardeno finished 14th in the Spanish Vuelta last year, and Caja Rural-Seguros RGA is due to make its Tour de France debut this year.

“His condition remains critical, although stable within the seriousness of his condition. He is under constant monitoring and is scheduled to undergo further procedures in the coming days to aid his recovery,” the team added.

Cycling is enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to young riders Tadej Pogacar, Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard, but dangers remain. Last month, Olympic champion Tom Pidcock pulled out of the Volta a Catalunya after crashing down a ravine, and Italian cyclist Debora Silvestri was hospitalised after crashing during the women’s Milan-San Remo one-day classic.