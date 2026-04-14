Jailed Senegal fans deny wrongdoing in AFCON final chaos in Morocco

Jailed Senegal fans await judge’s reply to their denial of wrongdoing at the Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco.

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Eighteen Senegalese football supporters convicted over a pitch invasion during the chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat in January have denied any wrongdoing.

A Moroccan court in February sentenced the 18 Senegalese football fans to prison terms ranging from three to 12 months on charges of hooliganism.

Prosecutors sought stiffer penalties in the appeals court in Rabat, but the initial sentences were upheld on Monday.

The Senegalese argued that they had been forced onto the pitch because of a surging crowd or to avoid being spat upon and projectiles thrown towards them.

They said it was not to protest against a refereeing decision at the end of the contentious AFCON final on January 18, which Senegal won 1-0. Senegal Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko spoke out to decry the decision.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) reversed Senegal’s win last month, awarding the title to Morocco two months after the final.

The Senegalese Football Federation immediately instructed its lawyers to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Defence lawyer Naima El Guellaf asked on Monday that videos of the incidents be shown to verify the identities of the 18 Senegalese in court.

It is a move rejected by the prosecution, who said the Senegalese were caught in the act.

“The entire world saw these terrible images live,” it argued.

The judge is yet to respond to the request to replay videos of the incidents.

“There have been mistakes; the people involved in what happened are currently in Senegal and are not present here,” a second defence lawyer, Patrick Kabou, told the AFP news agency.