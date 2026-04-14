Carlos Queiroz named Ghana head coach before World Cup

The Portuguese coach takes charge after the sacking of Otto Addo, and will lead the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana ‌‌have appointed Carlos Queiroz as the head ⁠⁠coach of their men’s national team, less than two months before the World Cup.

The Portuguese will take the reins of Ghana’s tournament preparations immediately, the ⁠⁠country’s football association said on Monday.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, working with all key stakeholders, has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach ⁠⁠of the senior national team, ⁠⁠the Black Stars,” the GFA said in a statement.

Queiroz, 73, left his role as Oman coach last month ⁠⁠after the side failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but will make his fifth consecutive appearance as coach at the World Cup with the Black Stars.

Ghana were left without a coach 72 days before the World Cup kickoff, ‌after parting company with Otto Addo following friendly defeats by Austria and Germany in March.

Queiroz led Portugal to the round of 16 at the 2010 ⁠⁠World Cup and later coached Iran at the last three ⁠⁠editions of the tournament, ⁠⁠recording three wins in 13 matches.

Born in Mozambique, the former goalkeeper has also held coaching positions with Egypt, Japan, ‌‌Colombia, and South Africa, and previously led Portugal in the early 1990s.

“This is not just another job – it is a mission,” Queiroz said in a statement. “And I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge once again, in service of the game and the happiness of people.”

Queiroz was chosen from more than 600 local and foreign applications because of his extensive World Cup experience.

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Ghana have been ‌‌drawn ‌‌in Group L alongside Croatia, England and Panama.

The Black Stars also have warmups against Mexico on May 22 and Wales on June 2.