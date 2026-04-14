IPL switch leads to two-year PSL ban for Zimbabwe’s Muzarabani

Muzarabani ‌had agreed to join Islamabad United, but switch to India’s Kolkata Knight Riders led to Pakistan cricket ban.

Blessing Muzarabani ‌has been banned from the Pakistan ⁠Super League (PSL) ⁠for two years after the Zimbabwe fast bowler joined Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata ⁠Knight Riders, despite having agreed to play for PSL team Islamabad United.

The 29-year-old, ⁠who went unsold in the IPL and PSL auctions, was signed by Islamabad, but he chose to play for Kolkata instead as the IPL franchise’s ‌replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who was released following instructions from the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI).

The IPL and the PSL have been held almost simultaneously since last year, making it impossible for an international player to participate in both ⁠leagues.

“Despite a clear offer and ⁠an unequivocal acceptance of essential terms, the player chose to disregard these obligations in favour of a conflicting arrangement,” the ⁠Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The attempt to ⁠move away from such commitments ⁠without valid cause is a violation of contractual obligations and principles of good faith that govern global professional sports.”

South African ‌bowler Corbin Bosch, who last year snubbed Peshawar Zalmi to play for Mumbai Indians in ‌the ‌IPL, was banned from the PSL for one year.

Pakistani cricketers have not competed in IPL since 2008, when 12 players were selected by five franchises.

Following the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, the Indian league has not selected players from across the western border due to geopolitical tensions.

There had been concerns that Pakistan players would not be selected to play in English cricket’s The Hundred, given the number of teams under Indian ownership.

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Those fears were allayed, however, when Abrar Ahmed was signed by Indian-owned Sunrisers Leeds for this year’s competition.

The move did, though, lead to some fierce backlash on social media, while former India cricketer turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar said the signing of Abrar “indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians”.