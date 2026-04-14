Atletico edge Barcelona on aggregate to reach Champions League semifinal

Atletico Madrid advance 3-2 on aggregate, despite a 2-1 home defeat by Barcelona, in a thrilling encounter.

Atletico Madrid sent 10-man Barcelona crashing out of the Champions League and reached the final four with a 3-2 aggregate victory, despite a 2-1 quarterfinal second leg defeat.

Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres fired visitors Barca ahead inside 24 minutes on Tuesday, but Ademola Lookman’s strike gave Atletico the edge in the gripping all-Spanish tie once again after their 2-0 win in the first leg.

Diego Simeone’s side returned to the semifinals for the first time since 2017 by holding on against the La Liga champions in a compelling and bloody battle.

Barcelona ended the game with 10 men as Eric Garcia was sent off for bringing down Alexander Sorloth as he ran in on goal, hampering their chance of finding a third goal to force extra time.

Atletico, who have never won the competition and lost the 2014 and 2016 finals with Simeone at the helm, will face Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon in the semifinals.

Barca coach Hansi Flick benched forwards Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski for workhorses Torres and Gavi, looking to press Atletico relentlessly in the sixth match between these sides this season.

Goalkeeper Juan Musso tipped a Yamal effort around his post after just 32 seconds, with Barca roaring out of the blocks in a fiery atmosphere at Metropolitano Stadium.

The teenage winger fired the visitors ahead after just four minutes when he harried Clement Lenglet into giving the ball away.

Torres nudged it back to Yamal, who slipped a low shot through Musso’s legs to hush the home fans and ignite Barca’s attempted comeback bid.

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Dani Olmo nearly grabbed a second, but Musso was able to reach his attempted lob as Barca continued to dominate.

Antoine Griezmann had a shot deflected wide as Atletico showed occasional flashes, mostly through enterprising winger Lookman, who gave Jules Kounde a difficult night.

Barcelona doubled their lead in the 24th minute to level the tie on aggregate when Torres left Lenglet trailing, reached Olmo’s pass and fired across Musso into the top corner.

Fermin Lopez could have notched Barca’s third, but Musso clawed out his header and left the midfielder bleeding after his boot caught the Spaniard in the face.

Atletico pulled their way back into the game in the 31st minute after Barca switched off defensively for the first time.

Marcos Llorente charged down the right behind the Catalans’ high defensive line and crossed for Lookman to convert.

Barcelona, who complained to UEFA about a handball incident for which they were not given a penalty in the first leg, were upset when Olmo went to ground under pressure in the box and their appeals were waved away.

The five-time winners were frustrated again early in the second half when Torres volleyed home but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Flick sent on Rashford and Lewandowski with about 20 minutes remaining to find the goal that last season’s semifinalists needed to progress.

Barca stopper Joan Garcia made a fine save with his leg to thwart Robin Le Normand from close range as Atletico almost pulled level on the night.

Matteo Ruggeri was left with blood streaming down his face after Gavi caught him with an elbow, with tensions rising.

The game spun away from Barca when Eric Garcia was sent off for clipping Sorloth’s heels as he ran through on goal, similar to Pau Cubarsi’s red card in the first leg.

Flick threw centre-back Ronald Araujo up front for the final stages, but there was no way back, and Atletico gritted their teeth through eight minutes of stoppage time before the celebrations could begin.

“It was a rollercoaster with us going 2-0 down, and then it was a game of two halves, really,” Lookman told TNT Sports.

“We stuck in there, and we got through to the semis.”

Barca’s Frenkie de Jong said his side had been unlucky.

“We played a very good match. We gave it our all. I have the feeling that luck wasn’t on our side,” he told Movistar.

“I think we’re growing and that we have a young, talented team that can compete for everything. We’re going to keep going like this.”

In Tuesday’s other Champions League quarterfinal, Ousmane Dembele ⁠struck twice ⁠to confirm Paris Saint-Germain’s place in the last four ⁠with a 2-0 victory over Liverpool, sealing a 4-0 aggregate ⁠win at a rain-soaked Anfield.

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The holders soaked up sustained pressure from Liverpool, who were roared on ‌by a raucous home crowd, but preserved the advantage they had established in the first leg in Paris last week to book their fifth semifinal berth in seven seasons.

Dembele scored at Anfield ⁠for a second successive ⁠campaign when he latched onto a ball from Bradley Barcola in the 72nd minute and curled ⁠a shot into the bottom corner past Giorgi Mamardashvili ⁠from 20 yards out. ⁠He completed his double early in stoppage time, slotting home a cross from Barcola.

PSG will meet either ‌Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the next round, with the German ‌side ‌leading 2-1 ahead of Wednesday’s quarterfinal second leg.