Ghanaian footballer Dominic Frimpong killed in armed attack on team bus
Dominic Frimpong was killed after the Ghana Premier League team’s bus was attacked by armed robbers near Samreboi.
Ghanaian footballer Dominic Frimpong has been killed during an armed robbery on his club side Berekum Chelsea’s team bus as they returned from an away match in the Ghana Premier League, the country’s football association (GFA) said.
The attack on Sunday happened between Goaso and Bibiani as the team were heading home from the game against Samartex in Samreboi in the south of the country.
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“On our way back to Berekum from Samreboi, our team bus was attacked by a group of armed robbers who blocked the road to prevent our passage,” the club said in a statement on Monday.
“Masked men wielding guns and assault rifles started shooting at our bus as the driver tried to reverse. The players and staff fled into nearby bushes to take cover.”
The Ghanaian FA later said that 20-year-old Frimpong had died.
“The GFA has received with profound shock and deep sorrow the tragic news of the passing of Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea Football Club,” the FA said in a statement.
“This tragic incident is not only a huge loss to Berekum Chelsea but also to Ghana football as a whole. Dominic was a promising young talent whose dedication and passion for the game embodied the spirit of our league.”
It said it would strengthen security arrangements for clubs travelling for domestic competitions.
In a similar incident in 2023, Legon Cities’ team bus was attacked following a game at Samartex, though no one was reported injured.