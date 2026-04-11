Hungry Fury ‘light and lean’ for heavyweight comeback fight with Makhmudov

Tyson Fury returns lighter than his last ‌fight but still weighs in three pounds heavier than Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Former ⁠world heavyweight champion ⁠Tyson Fury hit the scales considerably lighter than last time he fought in 2024, but still carrying a few pounds more than Russian Arslanbek ⁠Makhmudov.

The 37-year-old registered 267.9 pounds in his underwear after his Canada-based opponent had stepped up at 264.9 in Friday’s weigh-in.

Fury’s weight compared to the 281 pounds he recorded, albeit ⁠fully clothed, for his rematch with world champion Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024 and 262 pounds against the Ukrainian in May that year.

The Briton said he still had “a bit left in the tank” as he came out of retirement for the fifth time.

“After another four ‌or five retirements, I should be good,” he said. “My priority is to beat this fella, I’ve got loads of Easter eggs in the fridge ready for me. Whoever has these belts, I want them back.

“I want to make a statement, so I’ve come in nice and light and lean.”

Fury, who has spent 16 weeks training in Thailand, has promised fans a knockout win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on ⁠Saturday night.

“I’ll knock his head right off his two shoulders,” ⁠he told reporters on Thursday.

“I’ll be like the gamecock on top of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he’ll be like the knocked-out man sparked out on the floor.”

The Briton has not fought since losing by unanimous decision ⁠to Usyk, but believes he remains the division’s top draw.

“I actually feel sorry for Makhmudov because he’s got to face me – ⁠an injury-free Tyson Fury, on good form,” he said.

“Sooner ⁠or later, these so-called alphabetical world champions are going to have to fight me. Whoever’s got belts will be begging me to fight by the end of the year – on their hands and knees, begging the ‌Gypsy King to fight them.”

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The bout against Makhmudov will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix, underlining Fury’s continued commercial appeal even after a 16-month absence from the ring.

“I’m the money ‌man. ‌When you mention Tyson Fury in heavyweight boxing, you know you’re getting paid,” he said.