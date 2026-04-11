Fury beats Makhmudov in heavyweight boxing comeback, then calls out Joshua

Tyson Fury beats Arslanbek Makhmudov in a unanimous points decision as he makes his heavyweight comeback.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury marked his return to the ring with a comprehensive and unanimous points win over Arslanbek Makhmudov at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

British boxer Fury won 120-108 on two of the judges’ scorecards, with the other ruling he had defeated his Russian opponent 119-109 after the maximum 12 rounds on Saturday.

Makhmudov made a strong start to the first round, throwing a left and connecting with an overhand right.

But by the third round, Makhmudov was already showing signs of fatigue, with Fury switching stances and hitting a one-two off the Russian’s chin.

The fight continued in a similar fashion until the final bell, as Fury moved closer to a “Battle of Britain” super-fight with fellow former world champion Anthony Joshua, who was watching from ringside.

“I’ve never had a problem getting in the ring with you. I punched you out when we were kids, and I’ll punch you out again,” Joshua said as Fury shouted at him from the ring.

“With all due respect, tonight is your night, and you know I’ll [be] in that ring across from you in due time,” Joshua added.

“You aren’t going to tell me what to do. I’ve been chasing you for the last 10 years. When you’re ready, you come and see me … I’m the boss. You work for me.”