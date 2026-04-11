Arsenal shocked by Bournemouth, offering Man City Premier League lifeline

Arsenal lose 2-1 at home to Bournemouth as Premier League lead remains at 9 points but Man City have two games in hand.

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott threw the Premier League title race wide open with the winning goal as his side beat leaders Arsenal 2-1 at The Emirates.

Scott produced a cool finish after a neat build-up in the 74th minute to stun the nervous-looking hosts on Saturday.

Defeat left a labouring Arsenal still with a seemingly commanding nine-point lead over Manchester City, but they have played two games more than City, who could close the gap if they beat Chelsea on Sunday.

Bournemouth were the better side in the first half and took the lead when Eli Junior Kroupi turned in a deflected cross at the far post in the 17th minute.

Arsenal’s response was lacklustre, but they got a helping hand when Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie was adjudged to have blocked a ball into the area with his arm, allowing Viktor Gyokeres to equalise from the spot in the 35th minute.

Arsenal huffed and puffed looking for a winner, but it was Bournemouth who provided the twist as they moved into ninth place and in contention for a European qualifying spot.