Liverpool boss Slot says club and fans back him before Anfield protests

Under-fire Liverpool boss Arne Slot said he feels “complete support” from the club and the fans, even as his team endures a torrid run of form and supporters plan protests ⁠over rising ticket prices.

The Dutchman’s side have lost their last three matches across all competitions, crashing out of the FA Cup to Manchester City while they trail Paris St Germain 2-0 in their Champions League quarterfinals.

With Liverpool clinging to ⁠fifth place in the Premier League – the final Champions League qualification spot – and Chelsea breathing down their necks one point behind, Saturday’s home clash with Fulham takes on added significance.

Asked if he feels support from the Liverpool hierarchy, Slot told reporters on Friday that the club’s sporting director Richard Hughes and chief executive Michael Edwards are behind him.

“I’m repeating myself a lot but I feel ‌a lot of support. Not only from the owners but from Richard and Michael … But as weird as it might sound, I also feel the support from the fans,” Slot told reporters.

“We were going out in Paris when the players went out for the warm-up, and after the 4-0 loss [against City] the fans immediately started singing, ‘We love Liverpool’.

“I think it’s fair to say we were outplayed for 90 minutes, and they were still singing and clapping for us. I’ve said many times, the club knows the period of time we’re in, and in ⁠the meantime I feel complete support.”

Fans plan protest over ticket prices

Meanwhile, a group of fans ⁠are planning protests against the owners at Anfield due to the proposed hikes in ticket prices.

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In 2016, about 10,000 supporters headed for the exits during a Premier League game in protest against a proposal to increase ticket prices significantly, after which the American owners bowed to pressure and ⁠backed down.

But Slot hopes Anfield’s famous atmosphere will not be affected.

“Not only when we go through tough times, but I think Anfield has shown in history and since I’m ⁠here how important these fans are for us, especially when we play ⁠a home game,” Slot said.

“I’ve always felt support in good and bad times. I hope even in protest that they can be as helpful as they have always been for us.”

Slot praises the departing Robertson

Slot also praised Andy Robertson after Liverpool announced on Thursday that the veteran defender would be leaving Anfield after a nine-year spell.

The Scotland captain, out of contract at the end of the season, has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of left-back Milos Kerkez.

“He had many great seasons here as a player, but I think people got to know him as a great person as well,” said Slot. “I got to know him as a great person.”

Slot suggested the decision from the 32-year-old was due to limited first-team opportunities.

“Served this club for so many years, really loves this club,” he said. “So it’s been a great nine years for him at the club.

“But we saw also that this season he didn’t play as much as he was used to. Still a lot, but not as much as he was used to.”