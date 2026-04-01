A breakdown of the teams and groups of the FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the US after the final playoffs.

Iraq’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has completed the lineup of 48 nations for the tournament hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Lions of Mesopotamia edged Bolivia 2-1 on Tuesday to win the second final of the FIFA Playoff tournament in Mexico. In the first final earlier, Democratic Republic of the Congo beat Jamaica 1-0.

In the other games, Turkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sweden and Czechia were the final four teams to complete the European quota of World Cup qualification.

Widely considered the most famous sporting event in the world, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be its biggest ever. Forty-eight nations will play instead of the usual 32, with 104 matches in 16 venues across the three host nations.

Argentina will look to defend the trophy lifted by iconic captain, Lionel Messi at Qatar 2022. Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan will make their debut.

The World Cup’s first game will be a throwback to 2010 when Mexico take on South Africa on June 11 in Mexico City in a replay of the tournament opener then. Football fans will hope the opening goal this year matches the screamer scored by Lawrence Tshabalala from the South African hosts then.

Mexico in group A – which includes South Korea and Czechia – will be one of the toughest of the 12 groups.

Team USA are alongside Australia, Paraguay and Turkiye.

Canada, too, face the challenging task of making it out of a group comprising Switzerland, Qatar and Bosnia.

Here’s a breakdown of the 48 teams in the 12 groups:

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Group A:

Mexico

South Korea

South Africa

Czechia

Group B:

Canada

Switzerland

Qatar

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C:

Brazil

Morocco

Scotland

Haiti

Group D:

USA

Australia

Paraguay

Turkiye

Group E:

Germany

Ecuador

Ivory Coast

Curacao

Group F:

Netherlands

Japan

Tunisia

Sweden

Group G:

Belgium

Iran

Egypt

New Zealand

Group H:

Spain

Uruguay

Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde

Group I:

France

Senegal

Norway

Iraq

Group J:

Argentina

Austria

Algeria

Jordan

Group K:

Portugal

Colombia

Uzbekistan

DRC

Group L: