Graham Arnold says a delay to the March 31 fixture would allow the scattered members of his team to gather and prepare.

The head coach of Iraq’s men’s football team, Graham Arnold, has issued an urgent plea to FIFA to delay his team’s intercontinental qualifier for the World Cup because of disruptions caused by the escalating Israeli-United States war on Iran.

Iraq face major logistical issues before a winner-takes-all playoff against either Suriname or Bolivia, scheduled for March 31 in Monterrey, Mexico.

With Iraqi airspace closed until April 1 due to the war, Arnold’s squad, which is made up predominantly of players from the domestic league, will be unable to fully gather.

Players haven’t secured visas for the playoff in Mexico due to foreign embassy closures, and Arnold is stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the conflict.

“Please help us with this game because right now we are struggling to get our players out of the country of Iraq,” Arnold, a former coach of Australia’s national team, told the Australian Associated Press on Sunday.

The turmoil has already forced the postponement of a planned training camp in Houston, Texas, in the US.

Arnold said putting together a team solely of players based ⁠outside Iraq would hinder the country’s chances of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

“It wouldn’t be our best team, and we need our best team available for the country’s biggest game in 40 years,” Arnold said.

He has proposed a strategic delay to the playoffs schedule, suggesting FIFA allow Suriname and Bolivia to play their preliminary match this month but postpone the final playoff until a week before the World Cup begins.

The World Cup will take ‌place in the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

“In my opinion, if FIFA were to delay the game, it gives us time to prepare properly,” Arnold said. “In my opinion, it also gives FIFA more time to decide what Iran is going to do.

“If Iran withdraws, we go into the World Cup, and it gives the UAE, who we beat in qualifying, the chance to prepare for either Bolivia or Suriname.”

Iran were the first team to seal qualification for the World Cup, but the war has thrown their participation in doubt, both due to logistical difficulties and due to attacks on Iran by the host nation US.

Arnold said the love of football runs deep across Iraq, making the prospect of losing a World Cup berth heartbreaking news for the fans of the Lions of Mesopotamia.

“The Iraqi people are so passionate about the game of football that it is insane. The fact that they haven’t qualified for 40 years is probably the main reason I took this job.

“But at this stage with the airport being shut down, we are working hard to try and find another alternative.”

The coach highlighted the efforts being put in by Iraqi football officials to ensure the team is able to play the fixture.

“Our federation’s president, Adnan Dirjal, is working round the clock trying to plan and prepare to make everyone in Iraq’s dream come true, so we need this decision made quickly.”

New ‌Caledonia, Jamaica and the Democratic Republic of the Congo will travel to Guadalajara this month to compete in the other three-way playoff for a ticket to the World Cup.