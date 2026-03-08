Sport|Athletics

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo regains half-marathon world record in Lisbon

The 25-year-old is back on top, five years after first setting the record on the same course.

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda celebrates as he won the men's senior race during the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo regained the half-marathon world record in Lisbon by shaving 10 seconds off the previous record [File: Darko Vojinovic/AP]
By Reuters
Published On 8 Mar 2026

Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo has reclaimed the men’s half-marathon world record, winning in Lisbon in 57 minutes, 20 seconds to take 10 seconds off the time set by Yomif Kejelcha two years ago.

In a race without pacemakers, Kiplimo covered the first 5km (3.1. miles) on Sunday in a rapid 13:28 with Kenyans Nicholas Kipkorir and Gilbert Kiprotich on his heels. After the trio reached 10km (6.2 miles) in 27:00, Kiprotich faded.

When the pace dropped as the leaders passed 15km (9.3 miles) in 40:52, Kiplimo, who had an eye on the record, accelerated and ran the next 5km in 13:31, a pace he kept up to the end.

Kiplimo had previously set the record at 57:31 on the same Lisbon course in 2021 before Ethiopian Kejelcha shaved off one second in Valencia in 2024.

“I’m so happy to break the world record.” Kiplimo, a two-time world cross-country champion, said at the finish.

“After the first 10km, I thought the world record was possible. I tried to keep pushing the pace in the final two kilometres.”

Kipkorir crossed the line 48 seconds behind with Kiprotich a distant third, one minute and 39 seconds behind the leader.

Last year in Barcelona, Kiplimo became the first person to break the 57-minute barrier for the half-marathon, clocking a stunning 56:42. But World Athletics refused to ratify the record because, it said, “the race conditions were not fully compliant with World Athletics rules.”

Ethiopian Tsige Gebreselama retained the women’s title in 1:04:48.

