The 25-year-old is back on top, five years after first setting the record on the same course.

Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo has reclaimed the men’s half-marathon world record, winning in Lisbon in 57 minutes, 20 seconds to take 10 seconds off the time set by Yomif Kejelcha two years ago.

In a race without pacemakers, Kiplimo covered the first 5km (3.1. miles) on Sunday in a rapid 13:28 with Kenyans Nicholas Kipkorir and Gilbert Kiprotich on his heels. After the trio reached 10km (6.2 miles) in 27:00, Kiprotich faded.

When the pace dropped as the leaders passed 15km (9.3 miles) in 40:52, Kiplimo, who had an eye on the record, accelerated and ran the next 5km in 13:31, a pace he kept up to the end.

Kiplimo had previously set the record at 57:31 on the same Lisbon course in 2021 before Ethiopian Kejelcha shaved off one second in Valencia in 2024.

“I’m so happy to break the world record.” Kiplimo, a two-time world cross-country champion, said at the finish.

“After the first 10km, I thought the world record was possible. I tried to keep pushing the pace in the final two kilometres.”

Kipkorir crossed the line 48 seconds behind with Kiprotich a distant third, one minute and 39 seconds behind the leader.

Last year in Barcelona, Kiplimo became the first person to break the 57-minute barrier for the half-marathon, clocking a stunning 56:42. But World Athletics refused to ratify the record because, it said, “the race conditions were not fully compliant with World Athletics rules.”

Ethiopian Tsige Gebreselama retained the women’s title in 1:04:48.