Scottish FA launches investigation after fans fought on the pitch following the Scottish Cup quarterfinal in Glasgow.

The Scottish Football Association has launched an investigation after Celtic defender Julian Araujo and a member of his team’s backroom staff were attacked by Rangers fans in ugly clashes following the Scottish Cup quarterfinal in Glasgow.

Backed by 7,500 fans, Celtic beat their Old Firm rivals 4-2 on penalties on Sunday, following a 0-0 draw after extra time at Ibrox.

Fighting broke out when dozens of visiting Celtic supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate their victory, sparking an incursion from hundreds of Rangers fans, who attempted to attack their rivals.

The Glasgow derby – termed the Old Firm – is one of the oldest and most intense in world football, dating back to 1888. It has been fuelled by political and religious divisions.

Fans threw missiles and fireworks and continued to exchange blows after police and stewards finally formed a barrier across the pitch.

Police apprehended a man after Celtic players, including Tomas Cvancara, ran to the scene amid an incident involving a Celtic member of staff.

Cvancara was later interviewed on television with bloodstains on his kit, while Celtic right-back Araujo was pushed by a Rangers supporter.

“An investigation will be carried out immediately in line with the Judicial Panel Protocol,” the SFA said as they condemned the “behaviour from supporters entering the field of play”.

Celtic boss Martin O’Neill added: “As we were making our way back, I think there was some sort of fracas; somebody tried to get on the field.

“There is a natural euphoria about winning a game and about fans joining in. If this has gone too far, that would be disappointing.”

The ugly scenes came in the first Old Firm derby for almost a decade to feature a large allocation of tickets for away fans.

‘Explosive games’

Following numerous hooligan clashes in previous meetings between the Glasgow rivals, away supporters were banned from the matches in 2023, before being allowed to return on a reduced basis last year.

The Scottish Cup tie was seen as a test for greater numbers of away fans.

O’Neill’s side moved into the semifinals despite failing to register a single shot on target in 120 minutes.

In the shootout, Rangers captain James Tavernier hit the bar with the first penalty before Djeidi Gassama blazed over.

Cvancara converted to seal Celtic’s victory before chaos erupted.

“There were a few tete-a-tetes. It’s unfortunate. Hopefully, it doesn’t dilute the performance,” O’Neill said.

“Old Firm games are explosive games; they always have been. That’s maybe one of the reasons why the derby is one of the best in the world.”

Rangers boss Danny Rohl added: “I was not on the pitch in this moment. I didn’t see it until now. I heard just that there was something on the pitch.

“I think we all know the emotional situation after a game. Nobody likes to see this.”

Despite amassing 24 shots and having a goal wiped out by VAR following a handball by Emmanuel Fernandez in extra time, Rangers once again stumbled against their hated neighbours.

The defeat was a bitter blow after Rangers blew a two-goal half-time lead in their 2-2 draw with Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox last weekend.