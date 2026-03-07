Lamine Yamal gives Barcelona hard-fought 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao

Yamal goalkeeps the champions four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga standings.

Lamine Yamal once again showed his ability to decide a game when Barcelona’s teenage player broke the deadlock with a gorgeous strike to earn a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.

The game on Saturday was wide open, with Athletic attacking in waves at its San Mames Stadium before Yamal tilted the match in favour of the La Liga leaders.

The 18-year-old Spain forward received a pass from Pedri Gonzalez that finally left him with some room to work on the right side of the area, where he used one touch to open a shooting angle before curling a left-footed strike off the upper edge of the far post.

The 68th-minute winner – his 19th goal across all competitions this season – kept Hansi Flick’s side four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and on course to successfully defend their domestic title.

Last weekend, Yamal scored his first hat-trick in a 4-1 La Liga win over Villarreal.

Saturday’s hard-fought away win at the Basque club came four days after Barcelona lost in the Copa del Rey semifinals to Atletico Madrid.

Flick rested some of his regular starters ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Newcastle on Tuesday to start their Champions League round-of-16 matchup. Pedri, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez remained on the bench until the final half hour. Marcus Rashford, Marc Bernal and Marc Casada started in their place.

Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo also started for injured full-backs Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde.

Athletic created the better chances but were repeatedly denied by keeper Joan Garcia, who produced a string of ⁠fine saves to keep ⁠the visitors level and underline his growing importance this season.

Flick introduced Raphinha, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski midway ⁠through the second half, and the breakthrough came in ⁠the 68th minute.

Pedri ⁠released Yamal inside the box, running from the right channel, and the 18-year-old curled a left-footed shot ‌into the top corner to silence the home crowd.

Barcelona top the standings with ‌67 ‌points, while Athletic are ninth with 35 points.