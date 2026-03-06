Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo to close on Barcelona with Valverde late goal
Federico Valverde scores in injury-time as Real Madrid win 2-1 at Celta Vigo to maintain their La Liga title chase.
Federico Valverde’s deflected effort four minutes into added time earned Real Madrid a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo in La Liga, ending a run of two successive defeats and keeping them firmly in the title race.
Aurelien Tchouameni’s strike put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute on Friday, but Borja Iglesias levelled in the 25th after Williot Swedberg broke down the left and crossed low.
Recommended Storieslist of 4 items
- list 1 of 4History in sight for both India and New Zealand in T20 World Cup final
- list 2 of 4India edge all-time classic against England to reach T20 World Cup final
- list 3 of 4Missile strikes, no flights: Middle East conflict disrupts global sport
- list 4 of 4T20 World Cup teams stuck in India because of Middle East travel chaos
Trent Alexander-Arnold was heavily at fault for the goal, allowing the Celta forward to win back the ball before cutting inside and assisting with a perfect layoff.
Real, missing nine players through injury and suspension, controlled much of the second half without creating clear chances.
Vinicius Junior had his side’s first effort on target since the first period when he drilled low at the keeper from just outside the box in the 57th minute.
Substitute Iago Aspas hit the post in the 88th minute as Celta countered before Valverde tried his luck from distance and saw his strike deflect off the defender and past the wrong-footed keeper.
There was yet more drama as the Real celebrations turned to nerves; the teams awaited news of whether the referee would be asked to review a potential foul in the build-up to the goal.
No such intervention came, and the relief from Real, and the distraught from Celta, as the full-time whistle blew seconds after the restart was palpable.
“It hurts because it was right at the death,” Celta striker Iglesias said. “It’s a bit frustrating.”
Barcelona lead with 64 points, one ahead of Real, and face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.
Celta remains sixth with 40.