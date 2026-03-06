India aim to become first side to win three T20 World Cup titles, while New Zealand seek maiden crown in 2026 final.

Who: India vs New Zealand

What: ICC 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup final

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India

When: Sunday, March 6, 7pm (13:30 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera’s live coverage begins at 08:30 GMT.

Defending champions India have the chance to become the first side to win the T20 World Cup on three occasions when they face New Zealand on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

The 2026 edition, which began on February 7, concludes with the favourites – and tournament co-hosts – facing the dark horses in the Kiwis in the finale.

The New Zealanders have their own piece of history on their mind, as they seek their first T20 World Cup crown.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a closer look at the game.

What are India’s strengths and weaknesses?



Samson, Bumrah and the 12th man continue to excel

The holders head into the final in the same manner that they started the tournament – as red-hot favourites.

Their performances in between, however, will offer great hope to New Zealand.

The clear strength for India has been the depth that they can call upon. Abhishek Sharma is the highest-ranked T20 batter in the world, but has had an underwhelming tournament – enter Sanju Samson.

With two fifties in his last two innings, Abhishek’s opening partner has been key to India’s revived hot streak that has propelled them to the final.

Samson has slotted in between Abhishek and Ishan Kishan, who remains a powerful option at the top of the order, but the sheer destruction of the former – as well as breaking up the left-handed combination of the latter two – has proved the game-changer with the bat for India.

Jasprit Bumrah’s final over against England, conceding six runs in the tightly contested semifinal, was considered the defining moment in the victory.

Even Player of the Match Samson afterwards conceded the award should have gone to Bumrah, as India would not have been in the final without him.

The right-arm seamer’s accuracy, especially under pressure, is unerring. Top-ranked T20 bowler Varun Chakravarthy, who has claimed 12 victims, leads the spin attack.

Home support in a 35,000-strong Wankhede stadium was also seen as a huge factor in the semifinal win for India, although there was a deafening silence and England ran the hosts close.

Now, “the 12th man on the field” for India, as the crowd is often known, will see a 132,000 support mostly cheering on the Boys in Blue.

Shaky batting continues to dog India

Samson’s brilliance has not fully masked the fact that the rest of the top order are struggling to find form.

Abhishek came into the tournament as the world’s number one T20 batsman, but then had three consecutive ducks.

A fifty against Zimbabwe in the Super Eights showed glimpses of his talent, but he fell cheaply against West Indies and England.

What are New Zealand’s strengths and weaknesses?

Better than the sum of their parts

When New Zealand, one of the smallest nations to feature at major ICC events, have been at their best over the years, it has been when they have strung together a tightly knit team.

This edition is no different.

Although not including some of the stellar names that have donned the Black Cap over the years, the Kiwis have strength across their one to 11 that is more than capable of taking down any side, as South Africa learned to their cost in the semifinals.

Mitchell Santner’s captaincy, let alone his world-renowned spinning ability, perhaps best encapsulates the team. Understated but undeterred by the glitz, glamour and ego of some of their more illustrious opponents.

Back by batting all-rounders Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra, Santner is able to draw on all-round ability at any given time.

The power and destruction offered by the opening pair of Tim Seifert and Finn Allen was on full display against the Proteas in the semifinals, in particular for the latter with his astonishing century.

The depth of matchwinners extends to the bowling with the pace of Lockie Ferguson, and the guile of fellow seamers, Matt Henry and Jacob Duffy, while Ish Sodhi and Cole McConchie, who came to the fore with 2-9 against South Africa, are ably supporting their skipper in the spin department.

Fielding

If you want to see a real outstanding fielding display over the last decade or more, then New Zealand will continually feature prominently.

Phillips is the stand-out fielder in the world, and his ability perhaps pushes the Kiwis to be regarded as the best fielding side in the tournament.

Everything is made to look simple in the field, but the reputation for the spectacular – and often gravity-defying acrobatic efforts – has made Kiwi fielding almost worth the admission price alone.

Lower-order slip-ups

As high as New Zealand can climb, the lack of a truly superstar status can also see them fall short on occasions.

Reaching the last four with two defeats to their name – the only side to have lost that many beyond the Supers Eights – is to be admired, but is also a warning.

The power-hitting at the top of the order is perhaps a slight imbalance towards the middle-order, where the Kiwis may need some players to step up – in particular a finisher, but what better time to come to the fore than in the final.

How have India fared at the 2026 T20 World Cup?

India have endured a mixed tournament so far, with their top-order batters failing to fire.

A below-par victory in their opening group-stage match against the USA was quickly forgotten, following a comprehensive win to seal qualification against rivals Pakistan. With their progress to the second phase assured, India sealed top spot with a third win in three by beating the Netherlands.

For India, the Super Eights began with a defeat at the hands of South Africa, the side they overcame in the 2024 final, making the match against Zimbabwe a must-win.

Abhishek Sharma returned to form with a fifty at the top in a 72-run win against the Africans; however, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was named Player of the Match for his half-century and his performance with the ball.

The crunch match, however, came against West Indies, with the winner claiming the second qualifying spot from the group.

Sanju Samson produced one of the calmest innings under the pressure of a run chase to send India into the semifinals with a five-wicket win in Kolkata.

Samson, who returned to the Indian playing XI in the previous match after being overlooked for the three games prior to it, remained not out on 97 as India pulled off an impressive win in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd on Sunday.

The right-hander produced just as sparkling an innings in the semifinal against England, striking 89 at Wankhede Stadium. Even though Jacob Bethell struck a century for the English, it was the Indians who held on for a seven-run win.

How have New Zealand fared at the T20 World Cup?

New Zealand began their campaign with a comfortable five-wicket win over Afghanistan, who failed to contain the Kiwis’ batting prowess. Their second match was the Finn Allen and Tim Seifert show as they crushed the United Arab Emirates by 10 wickets in their chase of 175.

Santner’s side were handed their first defeat by South Africa as they failed to contain the Proteas in pursuit of 176 and ended up losing by seven wickets. They wrapped up their group stage with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Canada.

Their first Super Eights game against Pakistan ended in a washout. The second one, against co-hosts Sri Lanka, was where New Zealand collected two crucial points and a healthy net run-rate to ensure they remained on course for the semis.

England made a late comeback to beat New Zealand in their final Super Eights match, but Pakistan’s failure to hand Sri Lanka a big defeat sealed the Blackcaps’ passage into the knockouts.

The semifinal against South Africa saw New Zealand ranked as heavy underdogs given their opponent’s unbeaten run. The formbook was thrown out the window, however, as the Kiwis claimed a crushing nine-wicket win against the Proteas.

What’s India’s best result at the T20 World Cup?

Winners: 2007, 2024

What’s New Zealand’s best result at the T20 World Cup?

Runners-up: 2021

Form guide: India

Last five games (most recent result first): W L W W W

Form guide: New Zealand

Last five games (most recent result first): W W W L W

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-head

Head-to-head record (T20Is)

Total matches: 30

India wins: 18

New Zealand wins: 11

Tied: 1

Team news: India

India are likely to stick with the same XI that sent them through to the final.

Predicted India XI

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Team news: New Zealand

The Blackcaps are also likely to stick with the team that saw them beat South Africa.

Predicted New Zealand XI:

Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (captain), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

How can I follow and stream the India vs New Zealand semifinal?

Al Jazeera Sport will provide comprehensive live coverage for the tournament final. Our build-up will begin at 08:30 GMT, followed by photo coverage and a text commentary stream.