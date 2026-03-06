Barcelona were thumped in the Copa del Rey semifinal but return to La Liga on Saturday, where they sit clear of Real.

Who: Athetlic Bilbao vs Barcelona

What: La Liga

Where: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

When: Saturday, March 7, at 9pm (20:00 GMT)

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is confident his side will not be derailed by injuries as ⁠they prepare to visit Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, aiming to restore their four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Their fierce rivals beat Celta Vigo 2-1, thanks to an injury-time goal by Federico Valverde on Friday to close the gap.

Barcelona’s game at Bilbao is a game in hand and marks an important moment to keep their rivals at arm’s length in the run-in.

Barcelona shrug off injury list ahead of Bilbao trip

Barca suffered injuries to ⁠defenders Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde during their 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal on Tuesday, a result that was not enough to overturn a four-goal deficit from the first leg.

Midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Gavi also ‌remain sidelined, but striker Robert Lewandowski is fit for the Athletic clash.

“These things happen. I’m not happy,” Flick told reporters on Friday. “We have to talk about what we can improve. That is always my responsibility. It’s not on the medical staff or the physios – it’s my responsibility.

“I want to talk to the doctors, the physios and the technical staff to see what we ⁠can do better. It’s about managing the team, and ⁠it’s not pleasant, especially at such a crucial moment. But we’re optimistic. This gives other players the opportunity to show how good they are.”

Real’s shock 1-0 home loss to Getafe on Monday ⁠left leaders Barca four points clear after 26 matches. Athletic sit ninth.

“There’s still a long way to go until ⁠the end of May. There are many games ⁠left. On Tuesday, we had two more injuries … We have to deal with it and move on. We need to stay optimistic about the things we can’t change,” Flick said.

Although Barca failed to ‌reach the Copa del Rey final, Flick said he took plenty of encouragement from their performance.

“In the end, it wasn’t enough, and we have to accept that. ‌But ‌my feeling is that we are at a very high level – and that should give us confidence,” the German added.

Athletic Bilbao have similar team news issues

Yeray Alvarez is suspended for the match, while Nico Williams, Benat Prados, Unai Egiluz and Maroan Sannadi are all injured.

There were no further injuries for the Bilbao side in their 1-0 defeat by Real Sociedad, but whether Valverde decides to change the team given the result remains to be seen.

What happened the last time Athletic Bilbao played Barcelona?

Barcelona thumped Bilbao 5-0 in their Spanish Super Cup semifinal in January.

Raphinha netted twice to send the Catalan club through to the final.

What happened in the last league meeting between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona?

It was a similarly grim tale for Bilbao in the reverse fixture in La Liga this season as they lost 4-0 at Barcelona in December.

Ferran Torres came up with a double on this occasion for Barca.

When did Athletic Bilbao last beat Barcelona?

The Bilbao club’s last win against Barca came seven matches ago, with a 4-2 in January 2024 in a Copa del Rey fixture.

The match required extra time, having finished 2-2 after normal time, with Inaki Williams and Nico Williams coming up with the goals to send Bilbao through.

Stat attack – Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

Barcelona are unbeaten in 12 La Liga matches against Bilbao, with their last defeat coming at San Mames in 2019.

Barca have won 10 of the following matches, scoring 26 goals and conceding only five goals in that run.

Bilbao have only scored once in the last eight La Liga matches against Barcelona.

Head-to-head

Matches played: 246

Barcelona wins: 126

Athletic Bilbao wins: 80

Draws: 40

Predicted Athletic Bilbao team

Simon; Vivian, Paredes, Laporte, Boiro; Rego, Ruiz de Galarreta; I Williams, Sancet, Berenguer; Guruzeta

Predicted Barcelona team

J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; F Torres

Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona form guides

