Man United suffer first defeat in seven games under manager Carrick as Man City lose sight of league leaders Arsenal.

William Osula came off the bench to ⁠score a ⁠late winner as a 10-man Newcastle United beat high-flying Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League ⁠to end Michael Carrick’s unbeaten run as interim manager.

Playing the entire second half with ⁠a player down, Newcastle stunned third-placed United with a spectacular solo goal on the stroke of full time as Carrick lost for the first time in seven games on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal seized control of the ⁠title race as Bukayo Saka’s goal ⁠secured a priceless 1-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion, and Manchester City could only draw 2-2 at home to relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Man United’s defeat left the visitors nine points adrift of second-placed City ‌and still level with Aston Villa on 51 points.

The game at Newcastle turned on a chaotic 10 minutes of first-half stoppage time, when Jacob Ramsey was sent off for a second yellow card after the ⁠referee decided he had taken a ⁠dive, with the clock at 45+1 minutes.

Anthony Gordon won a penalty after a clash with United captain Bruno Fernandes five minutes later and ⁠put Newcastle 1-0 up with his ninth successful spot kick out of ⁠nine so far this season.

The half-time ⁠whistle had still to be blown when Fernandes, from a set piece, found Casemiro, who headed in the equaliser at 45+9.

At times in the second half, it was hard to tell which was the side with 10 men.

The third-placed side who arrived on Tyneside parading the firepower – Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko – that Newcastle would have loved to sign last year ended up looking short of sparkle.

Or Newcastle, who, after three home league games without a win, hit their stride in adversity.

“We’re not happy with the way we played the game tonight,” said Carrick, a boyhood Newcastle fan.

“I don’t ⁠think it was the 10 men. We just didn’t play good enough tonight. We can’t make any excuses for that.

“They deserved to win tonight … tonight hurts, because we don’t like losing games, but we’ll be better for the next one.”

Mikel Arteta’s side went into their south coast assignment leading the table, looking over their shoulders ⁠at City, but ended the night with a first title since 2004 glinting on the horizon after a big swing in their favour.

Saka’s deflected effort in the ninth minute proved sufficient as Arsenal kept a 14th Premier League clean sheet of the season with a gritty display that Saka described ⁠as “ugly”.

Wasteful City twice led with goals by Antoine Semenyo and Rodri, but both times Forest hit back, first through Morgan Gibbs-White’s crafty backheel and then in the 76th minute through Elliot Anderson’s low drive.

City bombarded Forest’s area in the closing stages and almost scored with the last kick of the game, but Savinho’s effort was cleared off the line by Murillo.

Arsenal have 67 points from 30 games to City’s 60 from 29 and are now firmly in the driving ‌seat again, although they do still have to go to City on April 19.

“It’s a really difficult place to come and win. Every team that comes here suffers, but we did what we had to do to win,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

“We’re coming back from very difficult games with a lot of intensity, with players really going through the line in every game with difficulties, not able to train and to come here and get the result that we got, it’s remarkable.”

City dominated Forest and should have been celebrating a fifth successive league win, but they looked deflated at the final whistle as two points slipped away, although manager Pep Guardiola said there was still a long ⁠way to go.

“Still many games to play, them one less,” Guardiola said of the gap to Arsenal. “Now it’s Newcastle [in ⁠the FA Cup], and I always think about what’s next.

“If we analyse, then in general it was a good performance, and there were many good things. Of course, we have things we can improve, but in general, pretty good.”

United remained in third place with 51 points while Aston Villa also have 51 in fourth place after being thrashed ‌4-1 at home by Chelsea, for whom Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick. Chelsea moved above Liverpool into fifth place with 48 points.