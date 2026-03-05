Middle East conflict threatens Iraq’s participation in World Cup playoffs

Iraq are scheduled to play in the playoff final on March 31 in Mexico, but the team’s participation remains uncertain.

Iraq’s participation in ‌the inter-confederation playoffs in Mexico that will decide two ⁠berths at this ⁠year’s World Cup is in doubt because of the travel chaos triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Iraqis ⁠are scheduled to play the winners of an earlier tie between Bolivia and Suriname in Monterrey on March 31 for a ⁠spot at the World Cup, but are concerned they might not be able to get everyone to Mexico.

Iraqi airspace has been closed since the United States and Israel launched air attacks on Iran last ‌weekend. Tehran responded by launching waves of missiles and drones at Israel and towards several military bases in the Middle East where US forces operate.

“FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation are fully aware of every development regarding our team’s situation,” the Iraq national team said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Because of airspace closures, our head coach Graham Arnold is unable to ⁠leave the United Arab Emirates. In addition, several ⁠embassies remain closed at the present time, preventing several players, technical and medical staff from obtaining entry visas to Mexico.

“We assure our loyal supporters that we remain ⁠in close contact with both FIFA and the AFC, who are keeping tabs on the situation.”

Iraq have made one previous appearance at the World Cup, in 1986, when they failed to progress from the group stage. ⁠They are now favourites to win the playoff and become the ninth Asian team to qualify for the finals.

The Lions of Mesopotamia are currently ranked 58th in FIFA’s team rankings and seventh in Asia.

Advertisement

They have won the AFC Asian Cup once and the Arab Cup on seven occasions.

New Caledonia, Jamaica and the Democratic ‌Republic of the Congo will travel to Guadalajara later this month to compete in the other three-way playoff for a ticket to the ‌World ‌Cup finals.

Iran, who were the first team to qualify for the World Cup, find themselves in a precarious position with their participation threatened as Tehran remains under attack from Washington.

The World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the US, where Iran is scheduled to play all its group games. But if there is no letup in the conflict, the tournament’s logistics and Iran’s role in it have come under question.

The World Cup will begin on June 11 in Mexico, while Canada and the US will host their first match the following day. The final will be played on July 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York.

Iran is in Group G of the tournament with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand and is scheduled to play all of its games on the US West Coast.