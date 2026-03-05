Iran women’s football team salute, sing national anthem in Asian Cup match

Players chose to sing the anthem before their game against Australia, in contrast to their silence in the previous tie.

Players of the Iranian women’s football team saluted and sang the country’s national anthem before their Asian Cup match against Australia after choosing to remain silent during it in their opening game earlier in the tournament.

Host Australia handed Iran a 4-0 drubbing in their second group game of the regional competition on a rain-soaked Thursday evening in Gold Coast, Australia.

Iran’s team and management, who have voiced fears and concerns for their families back home amid Iran’s ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, wore a stoic look and chose not to sing their national anthem in the game against South Korea on Monday.

However, they sang along to “Mehr-e Khavaran” (Eastern Sun) while rain poured down on them and sections of the crowd booed for the duration of the anthem prior to kickoff at the Robina Stadium.

Several spectators waved the pre-1979 Iranian flag as a protest against the current regime, while others displayed banners in favour of US President Donald Trump.

While these groups of expatriate Iranians supported the team’s on-field display, they showed clear displeasure as the anthem was played.

While it is unclear why the team changed their stance between the two games, they have openly spoken about the difficulty of participating in a tournament thousands of miles away from home while their country remains under US and Israeli attack.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing at least 1,230 people, including the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Advertisement

The deadliest single incident occurred in the city of Minab in southeastern Iran, where a strike on an elementary school killed 165 girls.

An internet blackout has made it near-impossible for players and staff to contact anyone, with coach Marziyeh Jafari thankful for the support they have received from Iranian Australians.

“We are so happy that Iranian Australians here support us,” she told Australian media on Wednesday.

“Obviously, we have so much concern for our families and our loved ones and all other people inside our country, which we are fully disconnected from.

“Here, we are coming to play football professionally, and we will do our best to concentrate on the match ahead.”

Clusters of protesters against Iran’s regime gathered outside ahead of the game.

Nasrin Vaziri, an Iranian Australian and long-time Gold Coast resident, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that she was there because she wanted to support the players.

“I think they are brilliant because they haven’t had many chances to play,” Vaziri told the ABC. “They are real people, even under pressure. We are proud of them. As a woman, I’m proud of them.”

The US and Israel bombardment of Iran continued for a sixth day, with missiles raining down in quick succession during waves of attacks that have taken place at all hours of the day.

Striker Sara Didar fought back tears as she spoke about the team’s worries.

“Obviously, we’re all concerned, and we’re sad because of what has happened to Iran and our families and our loved ones,” the 21-year-old told reporters.

Iran’s second loss in as many games has left them close to elimination, and only a big win over the Philippines (0-2) on Sunday can give them any hope of advancing to the quarterfinals.

Australia and South Korea have already qualified from their group. The top two teams from each of the three groups will play in the last-eight stage, with the two best third-placed teams taking the remaining slots.

The Asian Cup also serves as a qualification stepping stone for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Brazil, and Jafari’s team will hope they can do enough to book a spot.