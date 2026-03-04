Iran’s Women’s Asian Cup team have ‘so much concern’ for families back home

Players contesting the Women’s Asian Cup in Australia share fears for loved ones at home amid US-Israeli attacks.

Iran coach Marziyeh Jafari says her team fear for their families at home as war rages, with players “fully disconnected” from them during the Women’s Asian Cup.

The Iranian team are preparing to face host nation Australia on the Gold Coast on Thursday after losing their opening game of the continental competition 3-0 to South Korea.

They will kick off once more with their homeland being bombarded by the United States and Israel.

An internet blackout has made it near-impossible for players and staff to contact anyone, with Jafari thankful for the support they have received from Iranian Australians.

“We are so happy that Iranian Australians here support us,” she told Australian media on Wednesday.

“Obviously, we have so much concern for our families and our loved ones and all other people inside our country, which we are fully disconnected with.

“Here, we are coming to play football professionally and we will do our best to concentrate on the match ahead.”

Striker Sara Didar fought back tears as she spoke about their worries.

“Obviously, we’re all concerned and we’re sad because of what has happened to Iran and our families and our loved ones,” the 21-year-old told reporters.

At least 787 people have been killed across Iran in joint US-Israeli attacks that began on Saturday, the Iranian Red Crescent Society says.

Asian football chiefs have said they were offering “full support and assistance” to the team, who arrived in Australia just days before US-Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Advertisement

Jafari and her players – who did not sing the national anthem before the defeat to South Korea – declined to comment on the death of Khamenei when asked by reporters.

A pocket of Iranian fans at Monday’s game waved the red, green and white national colours and some pre-Islamic revolution flags, and chanted support for the team.

“We feel very good that we see many Iranians supporting us, it really encourages us and we really appreciate it,” Didar said. “I know the stadium will be full tomorrow, and hope that we have a great atmosphere.”

Australia midfielder Amy Sayer praised the Iranian team for their courage in playing under such difficult circumstances.

“Our heart goes out to them and their families, it’s a difficult situation and it’s really brave of them to be able to be here and to perform,” Sayer told reporters.

“They put on a really strong performance, even with the political climate that’s going on and the struggles that they might be going through.

“The best we can do to contribute is to just give them the best game of football [on Thursday] that we’re able and to show them the respect on the field. Hopefully, the situation improves and they can keep staying safe in Australia.”

Thursday’s game will be only the second meeting between the two women’s national teams, with Australia winning the previous match at Perth in 2023.

Australia, the 2010 Asian Cup champions and semifinalists at the 2023 World Cup they co-hosted with New Zealand, opened their 2026 Asian Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over the Philippines, and can secure a quarterfinal spot with a win over Iran.

The Iranians are in Australia hoping to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, which means they have to finish in the top eight in the Asian Cup.

Iran made their historic debut at the last Asian Cup in India in 2022, which made them national heroes in a country where women’s rights are severely restricted.