Turkiye and Sweden book World Cup 2026 spots as Kosovo and Poland bow out
Turkiye beat Kosovo 1-0, and Sweden beat Poland 3-2, as winners secure latest FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying spots.
Turkiye ended a 24-year wait to qualify for the World Cup by beating Kosovo 1-0 in their playoff final, sealing a return to football’s biggest stage for the first time since 2002.
Forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored the only goal in the 53rd minute to settle a tense contest on Tuesday in Pristina, where the hosts had been hoping to reach their first-ever World Cup.
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Turkiye, ranked 25th in the world, had fallen short in qualifying campaigns over the past two decades and arrived under pressure to deliver, with coach Vincenzo Montella overseeing a squad blending emerging talents and experienced internationals.
For Kosovo, ranked 79th and playing in front of a sold-out crowd, the defeat brought an end to a remarkable run that had taken them to the brink of a historic debut at a major tournament, less than a decade after joining FIFA and UEFA.
Gyokeres edges Sweden past Poland
Sweden beat Poland 3-2 to book their ticket to the World Cup, as Viktor Gyokeres struck two minutes from time to decide a frantic qualification playoff final.
Anthony Elanga’s opener for Sweden was cancelled out by Nicola Zalewski’s equaliser, but Gustaf Lagerbielke’s 44th-minute strike restored the hosts’ advantage and ensured they entered the break ahead.
Despite Karol Swiderski drawing the visitors level again shortly after the interval, Gyokeres capitalised on a late goalmouth scramble to side-foot home the winner.
The result earned Sweden a spot in Group F for the 2026 World Cup alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia, marking their first appearance at the tournament since 2018.