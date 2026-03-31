Sport|Football

Turkiye and Sweden book World Cup 2026 spots as Kosovo and Poland bow out

Turkiye beat Kosovo 1-0, and Sweden beat Poland 3-2, as winners secure latest FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying spots.

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Kenan Yildiz of Turkiye celebrates his team's first goal scored by teammate Kerem Aktuerkoglu
Kenan Yildiz of Turkiye celebrates his team's first goal, scored by teammate Kerem Akturkoglu (not pictured), during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Kosovo [Ferdi Limani/Getty Images]
By Reuters
Published On 31 Mar 2026

Turkiye ended a 24-year wait ⁠to ⁠qualify for the World Cup by beating Kosovo 1-0 in their ⁠playoff final, sealing a return to football’s biggest stage ⁠for the first time since 2002.

Forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored the only goal in the 53rd minute to settle a ‌tense contest on Tuesday in Pristina, where the hosts had been hoping to reach their first-ever World Cup.

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Turkiye, ranked 25th in the world, had fallen short in qualifying campaigns over ⁠the past two decades ⁠and arrived under pressure to deliver, with coach Vincenzo Montella overseeing a squad blending emerging talents ⁠and experienced internationals.

For Kosovo, ranked 79th and playing ⁠in front of a ⁠sold-out crowd, the defeat brought an end to a remarkable run that had taken them ‌to the brink of a historic debut at a major tournament, less ‌than ‌a decade after joining FIFA and UEFA.

Gyokeres edges Sweden past Poland

Sweden beat Poland ⁠3-2 ⁠to book their ticket to the World Cup, as Viktor Gyokeres struck two minutes from ⁠time to decide a frantic qualification playoff final.

Anthony Elanga’s opener for Sweden was cancelled out ‌by Nicola Zalewski’s equaliser, but Gustaf Lagerbielke’s 44th-minute strike restored the hosts’ advantage and ensured they entered the break ahead.

Despite Karol Swiderski ⁠drawing the visitors ⁠level again shortly after the interval, Gyokeres capitalised on a late goalmouth ⁠scramble to side-foot home the winner.

The ⁠result earned Sweden ⁠a spot in Group F for the 2026 World Cup alongside the Netherlands, ‌Japan and Tunisia, marking their first appearance at the ‌tournament ‌since 2018.

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