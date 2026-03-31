Turkiye and Sweden book World Cup 2026 spots as Kosovo and Poland bow out

Turkiye ended a 24-year wait ⁠to ⁠qualify for the World Cup by beating Kosovo 1-0 in their ⁠playoff final, sealing a return to football’s biggest stage ⁠for the first time since 2002.

Forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored the only goal in the 53rd minute to settle a ‌tense contest on Tuesday in Pristina, where the hosts had been hoping to reach their first-ever World Cup.

Turkiye, ranked 25th in the world, had fallen short in qualifying campaigns over ⁠the past two decades ⁠and arrived under pressure to deliver, with coach Vincenzo Montella overseeing a squad blending emerging talents ⁠and experienced internationals.

For Kosovo, ranked 79th and playing ⁠in front of a ⁠sold-out crowd, the defeat brought an end to a remarkable run that had taken them ‌to the brink of a historic debut at a major tournament, less ‌than ‌a decade after joining FIFA and UEFA.

Gyokeres edges Sweden past Poland

Sweden beat Poland ⁠3-2 ⁠to book their ticket to the World Cup, as Viktor Gyokeres struck two minutes from ⁠time to decide a frantic qualification playoff final.

Anthony Elanga’s opener for Sweden was cancelled out ‌by Nicola Zalewski’s equaliser, but Gustaf Lagerbielke’s 44th-minute strike restored the hosts’ advantage and ensured they entered the break ahead.

Despite Karol Swiderski ⁠drawing the visitors ⁠level again shortly after the interval, Gyokeres capitalised on a late goalmouth ⁠scramble to side-foot home the winner.

The ⁠result earned Sweden ⁠a spot in Group F for the 2026 World Cup alongside the Netherlands, ‌Japan and Tunisia, marking their first appearance at the ‌tournament ‌since 2018.