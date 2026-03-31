Addo exits after 2-1 defeat by Germany in a friendly match and Ghana’s previous failure to qualify for AFCON 2025.

Ghana have parted ways with coach ⁠Otto Addo, ⁠with 72 days remaining until the kickoff of the FIFA World Cup, the country’s football ⁠association announced hours after a defeat in a friendly match against Germany.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) ‌have parted ways with the head coach of the senior men’s national team, Otto Addo, effective immediately,” the country’s football body said in a statement on Monday.

It gave no further details on a replacement for Addo or the reasons for the termination.

The loss to Germany in a friendly match in Stuttgart was Ghana’s fifth successive loss in friendlies. Ghana also lost 5-1 in Austria on Friday.

A German-born former Borussia Dortmund player, Addo was appointed for a second stint in March 2024 after being in charge of the Black Stars’ campaign at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which ended in a group-stage exit.

Ghana recorded a 3-2 win over South Korea in Qatar but exited ‌at the group stage after defeats by Portugal and Uruguay.

Under the 50-year-old, Ghana booked a spot at the upcoming World Cup in North America, where they are due to open their campaign on June 17 against Panama in Toronto. They are placed in Group L, along with Croatia and England.

However, the four-time Africa Cup of Nations champions failed to qualify for the coveted tournament’s 2025 edition in Morocco – their first absence from the regional competition in 21 years – despite having Premier League players Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus in their squad.

The firing came in Stuttgart on March 30, 2026.