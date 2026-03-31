DR Congo beat Jamaica to reach World Cup via intercontinental finals

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are the latest team to book their spot at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after their 1-0 win against Jamaica, following extra time, in their intercontinental playoff final.

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe netted the only goal in the first half of extra time to settle the tie after a tense affair in normal time.

The former England under-21 international bundled ‌the ball over the line from a corner in the 100th minute, but had to wait for more than a minute while it was checked for a possible handball before being ⁠confirmed as a goal.

“We made it very difficult for ourselves, perhaps the occasion got the better of us,” said Tuanzebe, who now plays his club football for Burnley in the English Premier League.

“To score the winning goal for your country… This is what every player dreams of

“I am so proud of what I could do for the country, I’m so proud of the country, and now it is time to celebrate.”

It ⁠was as much as the Congolese deserved, having dominated proceedings in a fast-flowing match, albeit without many ⁠clear-cut chances at Estadio Guadalajara, which will be one ⁠of the three Mexican ⁠venues for the World Cup.

The victory means there will be 10 teams from Africa lining up at the 2026 edition of football’s showpiece event.

The DRC defeated Nigeria in a playoff at the end of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) qualifier to reach the intercontinental stage.

Jamaica beat New Caledonia on Thursday in their intercontinental pathway to reach this stage, while DRC’s ranking – as one of the African sides – meant they were placed straight into the final.

Advertisement

They have only once previously reached the finals – in 1974 as Zaire. Similarly, Jamaica have only reached the finals in 1998 in France.

The DRC will now join the World Cup group of Portugal, Colombia and Uzbekistan, playing the former in their opening game.

The last World Cup spot available will be decided in the other intercontinental final between Iraq and Bolivia, which will be played later on Tuesday.